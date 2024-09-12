PM MANELE REMINDS PARL IT IS STATE RESPONSIBILITY TO HOUSE THE PM

Prime Minister Honourable Jeremiah Manele MP has reminded Parliament that it is the responsibility of the state to house the Prime Minister and not the Prime Minister housing himself.

Prime Minister Manele issued this statement in Parliament to dispel what is clearly disinformation propagated by the Leader of Opposition.

The Opposition Leader, through a mediocre Press Release, accused PM Manele of renting a house at a rental value of 48k a month. The Opposition Leader claimed that the house is owned by a foreigner.

However, Prime Minister reminded parliament that it is the responsibility of the State to house the Prime Minister and not the PM housing himself. In the absence of such residence, he continued, the state rents from the market an accommodation that is fitting for the head of State. This is the case regardless of who is the PM.

PM Manele further clarified that the Residence of the Prime Minister must meet minimum security and functionality standards as assessed by Close Protection Personnel (CPP) of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) and Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade.

The official residence of the Prime Minister must meet two minimum requirements, first it has to meet security requirements administered and assessed by Close Protection Department of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF).

And second, the Official residence of the Prime Minister must have the functionality of receiving guests and visiting dignitaries- this requirement is administered and assessed by the Protocol department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade (MFAET).

On the floor of parliament, the Prime Minister revealed that his private house at Tasahe does not comply with both the minimum security and functionality requirements for a Prime Minister’s residence based on the assessment by the CPP, so he cannot remain in his private residence due to the state requirements.

Prime Minister Honourable Jeremiah Manele further dispelled the claim by the Opposition Leader that the house is foreign owned, stating that the house is owned by a Solomon Islands citizen who during his secondary school days has attended both Betikama Adventist College and Honiara High School respectively.

PM Manele stated that “the current residence is the cheapest executive residence that met the minimum standards for a Prime Minister’s residence. Other similar accommodation visited but did not meet the security requirements ranged from $75,000 per month upward”.

“I personally pay 40.9 percent of the monthly rental from the housing allowance paid together with my salary. This is the same allowance paid to the other 49 members of parliament. I receive no personal benefit from this allowance, as it goes as my contribution to the monthly rental for the residence,” the Prime Minister revealed in parliament.

Of the total rental of $1,760,400 for the three years quoted in the Press Release by the leader of Opposition, PM Manele will personally pay 40.9 percent which is $720,003.60 for three years or $240,001.20 per annum. The State pays 59.1% of the rental which is $1,040,396.40 for the three years or $346,798.70 per annum.

The Prime Minister then refers to the state houses which he plays the pivotal role to secure funds to progress them, PM Manele stated “I want it known and acknowledged by the Leader of Opposition that I have personally sought and secured funds to build the new official state residence for the Prime Minister and at the same time secured funds to the preparatory work on the official state residences for the Speaker and the Chief Justice”.

PM Manele added that he expect the construction of the official state residence of the Prime Minister to commence no later than the first quarter of 2025 and completed by early 2027.

The Prime Minister concluded that when the official state residence for the Prime Minister is completed in early 2027, Solomon Islands will finally join other countries that already have official state residences for their Prime Ministers and Presidents.

