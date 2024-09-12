NATI in Fote Redevelopment Plan Progressing

The Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (MAL) is re-engaging with the Fote community and landowning groups, for the redevelopment of the once renown National Agriculture Training Institute (NATI) at Fote, West Kwaraáe in Malaita province.

NATI was operational at Fote until its closure and subsequent demolition during the height of the ethnic unrest in 2000. Despite the cessation of operations, the land remains under a valid government lease for the next 37 years.

Director (acting) for MAL Planning and Management Jules Damutalau, lead a multidisciplinary team comprising government officials, local chiefs, trustee representatives, and community youths meet at Fote recently and conducted a comprehensive discussion and inspection, involving physical tour of the entire land area.

“There is substantial community endorsement for the NATI revival during the discussions. The local population, including youths and traditional leaders, has expressed strong support and anticipates the benefits of re-establishing the institute.”

Damutalau said the landowning group has formally recognized the government’s ownership, thereby solidifying the legal basis for redevelopment efforts.

“The feedback from the chiefs and trustees indicates a favourable reception of the government’s engagement and a commitment to facilitating the rebuilding process,” he said.

Damutalau further added, the thorough inspection confirmed that all NATI structures have been demolished. Remaining debris is situated within the undergrowth, underscoring the necessity for a new construction plan.

While in Auki Damutalau highlighted the team also made a courtesy call to the Malaita Provincial Government Office.

“The Malaita Provincial Government (MPG) expressed its appreciation for the government’s initiative and the leadership demonstrated by the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (MAL) in leading the team.

He said, MPG acknowledged the collaborative efforts between MAL and the Land Trustees, recognizing the importance of this partnership for the successful redevelopment of the NATI school, clarifying that the land is not in dispute.

It is evident through the engagement with community members, including youth familiar with the institute’s prior operation, exhibited strong support for the institute’s revival, reflecting an eagerness to leverage the educational and economic benefits the institute could offer, demonstrating readiness to cooperate with the Government’s redevelopment initiative.

Part of the Team that did the field assessment

Inspecting the remains of NATI infrastructure

End/// with photos