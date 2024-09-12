Global Probiotic and Prebiotic Yogurt Market Poised for Robust Growth, Expected to Reach US$ 55.10 Billion by 2032
Probiotic and Prebiotic Yogurt Market Valued at US$ 29.58 Billion in 2023, Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 7.37% from 2024 to 2032CHICAGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐛𝐢𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐲𝐨𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 demonstrated significant momentum in 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑, with a valuation of 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟐𝟗.𝟓𝟖 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧. According to recent market analysis, the sector is set for substantial expansion, with projections indicating a market valuation of 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟓𝟓.𝟏𝟎 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐. This robust growth reflects a compound annual growth rate (𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑) 𝐨𝐟 𝟕.𝟑𝟕% throughout the forecast period from 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐.
The rising consumer awareness regarding gut health and the increasing demand for functional foods are driving factors behind this growth. Probiotic and prebiotic yogurts, known for their health benefits such as improved digestion and enhanced immune function, have gained widespread acceptance among health-conscious consumers.
Market dynamics are further supported by innovations in yogurt formulations, expanding product offerings, and the growing popularity of plant-based alternatives. As the industry continues to evolve, companies are focusing on strategic investments in research and development to cater to the diverse needs of the global consumer base.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬
𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫: 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐟𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐚𝐝𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡 𝐛𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐧𝐮𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬
The demand for functional foods in the probiotic and prebiotic yogurt market, particularly those with added health benefits and nutrients, has surged dramatically as consumers become more health conscious. In 2023, the global functional food market reached a valuation of $250 billion, with yogurt products being a significant contributor. The probiotic yogurt segment alone recorded sales of 40 million units in North America. A survey in 2024 revealed that 70 million people globally consume functional foods primarily for their gut health benefits. This shift is driven by the increasing prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases; for instance, 34 million Americans have diabetes, and 88 million have prediabetes, leading them to seek healthier dietary options. Functional food consumption is also influenced by the aging population, with 53 million people over the age of 65 in the United States alone looking for foods that support healthy aging.
Furthermore, consumers in the probiotic and prebiotic yogurt market are increasingly interested in the nutritional content of their food, with 80 million actively seeking products labeled with health benefits. The demand for functional foods has led to a diversification of product offerings, with 150 new functional yogurt products launched globally in the past year. In Europe, the functional food market grew by 15 million units in 2023, driven by health-conscious consumers. The Asia-Pacific region witnessed the launch of 200 functional food products, with yogurt being among the top five categories. The push towards healthier eating habits has also led to a rise in plant-based functional foods, with 25 million units sold in 2023, indicating a shift towards sustainable and health-focused consumer choices.
𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐛𝐢𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐘𝐨𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
• Nestle
• Dannon
• Chobani
• Yoplait
• Fage
• Yakult
• La Yogurt
• Stonyfeild Farms
• Greek Gods
• Pillars
• Noosa Yoghurt LLC
• Siggi’s(icelandic Milk & Skyr Corporation)
• Brown Cow Inc.
• Nancy’s Probiotics Drinks
• Maple Hill Creamery
• Wallaby Yoghurt
• Other Prominent Players
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:
𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• Plain Yogurt
• Flavored Yogurt
• Fruited Yogurt
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
• Children
• Adults
• Elderly People
𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧
• North America
o The U.S.
o Canada
o Mexico
• 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞
o Western Europe
U.K.
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
Rest of Western Europe
𝐨 𝐄𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
• 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜
o China
o India
o Japan
o Australia & New Zealand
o ASEAN
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• 𝐌𝐢𝐝𝐝𝐥𝐞 𝐄𝐚𝐬𝐭 & 𝐀𝐟𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 (𝐌𝐄𝐀)
o UAE
o Saudi Arabia
o South Africa
o Rest of MEA
• 𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚
o Argentina
o Brazil
o Rest of South America
