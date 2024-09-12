PHILIPPINES, September 12 - Press Release

September 9, 2024 Bong Go reinforces healthcare access in communities as he leads Super Health Center turnover in Nabunturan, Davao de Oro Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, continues to help improve public service delivery and healthcare access in grassroots communities. On Saturday, September 7, he personally attended the turnover of the new Super Health Center in Barangay Manat in Nabunturan, Davao de Oro. During his visit, the senator also partnered with local officials to provide aid to indigent residents. Go expressed his gratitude for the collaborative efforts that facilitated the establishment of the Super Health Center, commending the efforts of local officials, including Governor Dorothy Gonzaga, Mayor Myrocel Balili and Vice Mayor Rodel Balili, among others. Go has played a crucial role in championing the establishment of more Super Health Centers across the nation. Go reiterated the need to bring government services closer to the people, especially when it comes to primary healthcare. "Isa ito sa matagal na nating ipinaglalaban na mapondohan para mailapit ang pangunahing serbisyo medikal sa mga mahihirap at mga naninirahan sa mga liblib at malalayong lugar," he said. The initiative for Super Health Centers was initially pushed by Go as the Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health during the 2021 budget deliberations, a year prior to the Marcos administration. This early advocacy laid the groundwork for the rollout of these centers, which are now being significantly expanded under the current government. "Bahagi po ito ng ating pagsisikap na mailapit ang serbisyo ng gobyerno sa mga mahihirap at sa mga pinaka nangangailangan," he added. Super Health Centers are designed to focus on primary care, consultation, and early detection, further strengthening the healthcare sector in the country, especially in grassroots communities. Free consultations would be handled by municipal health offices, local government units, and the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation through its Konsulta program. So far, around 700 Super Health centers have been funded nationwide, including nine in the province. This is attributed to the combined efforts of Go, fellow lawmakers, the DOH led by Secretary Teodoro "Ted" Herbosa, and local government units. "Ito pong Super Health Center, isa po ito sa pamamaraan para ilapit natin ang serbisyong medikal sa ating mga kababayan at madi-decongest ang mga ospital dahil hindi na kailangan na pumunta ng ospital, pwede na po diyan 'yung mga primary care," he said. "Diyan na rin po 'yung Konsulta ng PhilHealth dahil bawat Pilipino po ay miyembro naman ng PhilHealth. Dahil sa Super Health Center, hindi na kakailanganing bumyahe ng malayo para magpagamot," Go continued. During the turnover, Go and his Malasakit Team also distributed food packs and snacks to barangay health workers and children present during the event. Some received basketballs, volleyballs, and shirts. As the chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health, Go also highlighted the pivotal role of the Malasakit Centers program, which he initiated to streamline access to government medical and financial assistance for the less fortunate. In Davao de Oro, residents can access services at the Malasakit Centers located at the Davao de Oro Provincial Hospital branches in Laak, Montevista, Maragusan, and Pantukan, as well as the Davao Regional Medical Center in nearby Tagum City. Through Republic Act No. 11463, which Go principally authored and sponsored, eligible public hospitals now feature Malasakit Centers, significantly improving medical assistance accessibility. Since 2018, 166 Malasakit Centers have been established, aiding nearly 12 million Filipinos, according to the DOH. As vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, Go has actively supported various infrastructure projects in Davao de Oro. His contributions include constructing a multipurpose building in Compostela, constructing the Monkayo, Compostela Valley-Veruela Road, and improving the public market in Monkayo. Other major initiatives he supported include the construction of the Nabunturan-Maco and Nabunturan-Laak roads; the installation of street lights in Nabunturan; the rehabilitation of the local roads and bridges in New Bataan; and the concreting of the local access road in Pantukan. Go concluded his address by reaffirming his commitment to service: "Ako ang inyong Senator Kuya Bong Go na patuloy na magseserbisyo sa inyong lahat. Naniniwala po ako na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo rin po 'yan sa Diyos. At ito po ang aking natatanging bisyo, ang magserbisyo sa aking kapwa Pilipino sa abot ng aking makakaya." On the same day, Go also aided struggling residents in Manay, Davao Oriental.

