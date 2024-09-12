PHILIPPINES, September 12 - Press Release

September 12, 2024 Senator Cynthia Villar Champions Six New Local Hatchery Bills to Strengthen Aquaculture Industry In a continued effort to bolster the country's aquaculture sector and enhance food security, Sen. Cynthia Villar sponsored six additional local fish hatchery bills during the Senate session on September 10, 2024. These bills aim to establish multi-species marine hatcheries and aquaculture centers in various municipalities across the Philippines. The additional hatchery bills are as follows: 1. House Bill No. 3092 (Committee Report No. 194): Establishing a Multi-Species Marine Hatchery in the Municipality of Liloy, Zamboanga del Norte. 2. House Bill No. 6338 (Committee Report No. 196): Establishing a Multi-Species Marine Hatchery in the Municipality of Talacogon, Agusan del Sur. 3. House Bill No. 7499 (Committee Report No. 198): Establishing a Multi-Species Marine Hatchery in Zamboanga City. 4. House Bill No. 6337 (Committee Report No. 195): Establishing a Multi-Species Marine Hatchery in the Municipality of Baybay, Leyte. 5. House Bill No. 7296 (Committee Report No. 199): Establishing a Coastal Aquaculture Center to support and rehabilitate the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources' Northern Mindanao Brackish Water Aquaculture Fish Farm in Lala, Lanao del Norte. 6. House Bill No. 7300 (Committee Report No. 197): Establishing a Multi-Species Marine Hatchery in the Municipality of Minalabac, Camarines Sur. "These hatchery projects are crucial in addressing the shortage of fish seedlings, a key element for the growth and sustainability of our aquaculture sector," said Senator Villar during her speech. Sen. Cynthia Villar emphasized the significance of these measures, not just for the aquaculture industry but also for ensuring that Filipinos have access to affordable and nutritious food. The bills are seen as a critical step toward alleviating poverty in rural areas and promoting economic development. "With these measures, we are not just passing legislation; we are taking decisive steps to uplift rural communities and combat poverty," Sen. Cynthia Villar stressed. The six hatchery bills are expected to contribute to the nation's overall food security, particularly by increasing the supply of fish products and supporting local fisherfolk. Senator Cynthia Villar, ipinanalo ang 6 na bagong lokal na Hatchery Bills para palakasin ang Aquaculture Industry Sa patuloy na pagsisikap na isulong ang aquaculture sector ng bansa at paigtingin ang food security, ini-sponsor ni Sen. Cynthia Villar ang anim pang local fish hatchery bills sa Senate session noong September 10, 2024. Layunin ng bills na ito na magtayo ng multi-species marine hatcheries at aquaculture centers sa mga munisipaliaf ng Pilipinas. Ang mga sumusunod ang karagdagang hatchery bills: 1. House Bill No. 3092 (Committee Report No. 194) na nagtatayo mg Multi-Species Marine Hatchery sa Municipality ng Liloy, Zamboanga del Norte. 2. House Bill No. 6338 (Committee Report No. 196) na nagtatayo ng Multi-Species Marine Hatchery sa Municipality ng Talacogon, Agusan del Sur. 3. House Bill No. 7499 (Committee Report No. 198) na nagtatayo ng Multi-Species Marine Hatchery sa Zamboanga City. 4. House Bill No. 6337 (Committee Report No. 195) na nagtatayo ng Multi-Species Marine Hatchery sa Municipality ngBaybay, Leyte. 5. House Bill No. 7296 (Committee Report No. 199) na nagtatayo ng Coastal Aquaculture Center para suportahan at ayusin ang Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources' Northern Mindanao Brackish Water Aquaculture Fish Farm sa Lala, Lanao del Norte. 6. House Bill No. 7300 (Committee Report No. 197) na nagtatayo ng Multi-Species Marine Hatchery sa Municipality ng Minalabac, Camarines Sur. "These hatchery projects are crucial in addressing the shortage of fish seedlings, a key element for the growth and sustainability of our aquaculture sector," ani Villar. Iginiit niya ang kahalagahan ng mga hakbang na ito hindi lamang sa aquaculture industry kundi para tiyakin din na may access ang mga Pilipino sa abot kaya at masusustansiyang pagkain. Inihayag ni Villar na kritikal na hakbang ang bills para mabawasan ang kahirapan lalo sa rural areas at isulong ang economic development. "With these measures, we are not just passing legislation; we are taking decisive steps to uplift rural communities and combat poverty," sabi pa ni Villar. "The six hatchery bills are expected to contribute to the nation's overall food security, particularly by increasing the supply of fish products and supporting local fisherfolk," dagdag pa niya.

