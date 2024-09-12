PHILIPPINES, September 12 - Press Release

September 12, 2024 Cayetano bats for digital infrastructure to boost e-governance in PH Senator Alan Peter Cayetano on Wednesday emphasized the need for the country to develop digital infrastructures to fully leverage e-governance and thrive in the digital age. In his sponsorship speech for the E-Governance Act (Senate Bill No. 2781), the senator highlighted the potential of modern technology to streamline government services, promote transparency, and improve service delivery. "Only God knows the limitation of E-governance in the digital age. Halos unlimited ang opportunities dito. Think of it, and it can be done," Cayetano, chair of the Senate Committee on Science and Technology, said during the plenary session on September 11, 2024. He explained that embracing digital tools such as e-payment, streamlined processes, and facial recognition could transform the Filipino people's interaction with the government, making services faster, easier, and more accessible. He also acknowledged that while digital transition won't solve all problems, it still offers significant opportunities for the improvement of government services. "With the available technologies, and with the right people in the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) and other agencies, magagawa po ito. It will not be a magic bullet, hindi naman po lahat ng problema natin immediately mawawala but it would provide a good platform," he said. Drawing from his experience as Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Cayetano shared a story involving other foreign ministers who likened the digital infrastructure to physical infrastructure like highways and bridges. "[They said] it's the same with the digital age. Hindi mo lang makita y'ung highway, pero kung hindi ibi-build ang structures sa digital age, hindi mo makukuha ang benefits nito," he said. Cayetano also stressed the importance of integrating the E-Governance Act with other initiatives, such as the Konektadong Pinoy Act (Senate Bill No. 2699) and cybersecurity measures to protect Filipinos from online scams and fraud. The senator also said the funds allocated to the DICT, the Department of Science and Technology (DOST), and other related resources in the General Appropriations Act should be factored into the government's effort to transition to e-governance. "Kung ang problema natin ay red tape, corruption, duplication, or human mistakes, mapapabilis, maiiwasan, at masasakop ito sa E-Gov. ... Dito sa E-gov ay may solusyon," he said. Cayetano itinutulak ang digital infrastructure para mapalakas ang e-governance sa PH Binigyang diin ni Senador Alan Peter Cayetano noong Miyerkules ang pangangailangan ng bansa na bumuo ng mga digital na imprastraktura upang lubos na magamit ang E-governance at umunlad sa digital age. Sa kanyang sponsorship speech para sa E-Governance Act (Senate Bill No. 2781), itinampok ng senador ang potensyal ng makabagong teknolohiya upang i-streamline ang mga serbisyo ng gobyerno, isulong ang transparency, at mapabuti ang paghahatid ng serbisyo. "Only God knows the limitation of E-governance in the digital age. Halos unlimited ang opportunities dito. Think of it, and it can be done," wika ni Cayetano, chair ng Senate Committee on Science and Technology, sa plenary session nitong September 11, 2024. Ipinaliwanag niya na ang paggamit ng mga digital tool tulad ng e-payment, pinadaling mga proseso, at facial recognition ay maaaring magbago sa pakikipag-ugnayan ng mamamayang Pilipino sa gobyerno dahil magiging mas mabilis, madali, at accessible ang mga serbisyo. Sinabi niyang bagama't hindi malulutas ng digital transition ang lahat ng problema, magbibigay pa rin ito ng pagkakataon para sa pagpapabuti ng mga serbisyo ng gobyerno. "With the available technologies, and with the right people in the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) and other agencies, magagawa po ito. It will not be a magic bullet, hindi naman po lahat ng problema natin immediately mawawala but it would provide a good platform," paliwanag niya. Ayon kay Cayetano, noong Foreign Affairs Secretary pa siya ay may mga ibang foreign ministers na inihalintulad ang digital infrastructure sa pisikal na imprastraktura tulad ng mga highway at tulay. "[They said] it's the same with the digital age. Hindi mo lang makita y'ung highway, pero kung hindi ibi-build ang structures sa digital age, hindi mo makukuha ang benefits nito," aniya. Binigyang diin din ni Cayetano ang kahalagahan ng pagsasanib ng E-Governance Act sa iba pang mga panukala, tulad ng Konektadong Pinoy Act (Senate Bill No. 2699) at mga cybersecurity bill upang mapangalagaan ang mga Pilipino mula sa mga online scam at pandaraya. Sinabi ng senador na ang mga pondong inilaan sa DICT, Department of Science and Technology (DOST), at iba pang kaugnay na mapagkukunan sa General Appropriations Act ay dapat isama sa pagsisikap ng gobyerno na lumipat sa e-governance. "Kung ang problema natin ay red tape, corruption, duplication, or human mistakes, mapapabilis, maiiwasan, at masasakop ito sa E-Gov. ... Dito sa E-gov ay may solusyon," sabi niya.

