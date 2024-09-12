Minister Maropene Ramokgopa delivers closing remarks at Commission for Gender Equality Conference, 12 Sept

The Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Ms Maropene Ramokgopa, will deliver closing remarks in the Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) Conference on gender equality in South Africa, on Thursday, 12 September 2024.

The CGE Conference aims to reflect on the attainment of gender equality in 30 years of South Africa’s democracy, and to identify pathways towards achieving gender equality in the country.

The conference takes place as follows:

Date: 11 – 12 September 2024

Time: 09h00 to 16h00

Venue: Radisson Blu Hotel Sandton, Corner Daisy & Rivonia Road, Sandton

