Douglas County and City of Lawrence collaborate on Emergency Winter Sheltering

Meeting scheduled to discuss development plan on September 12

Douglas County and the City of Lawrence are proactively developing an Emergency Winter Sheltering Program (EWES) in collaboration with multiple community partners. The program is designed to meet the needs of individuals seeking shelter during extreme weather conditions, including cold, heat, and storms, which pose life-threatening risks to both housed and unhoused residents.

The primary goal of the EWES plan is to save lives while providing a safe, supportive environment for those experiencing homelessness or who are otherwise unable to meet basic heating or cooling needs. The program reflects the community’s commitment to addressing these challenges through strategic collaboration, as part of A Place for Everyone, the strategic plan aimed at ending chronic homelessness in Lawrence/Douglas County.

An important meeting for in-person discussion and exploration of the EWES plan is scheduled for September 12, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. at the Flory Meeting Hall on the Douglas County Fairgrounds. The gathering will bring together local volunteers, agencies, and community members who are deeply engaged in emergency shelter work. The event will provide a valuable opportunity to hear more details on ongoing efforts to prepare for extreme weather collaboratively.

Key partners involved in the development of the EWES plan include:

Bert Nash Community Mental Health Center

City of Lawrence Homeless Initiatives Division

Douglas County Emergency Management

Lawrence-Douglas County Fire and Medical

Lawrence Community Shelter

EWES sites are designed to serve up to 40 individuals and operate under a Harm-Prevention Model to ensure inclusivity. The shelters will be available to all genders, with special accommodations made for families in need.

The meeting is open to the public, and community members are encouraged to attend to learn more about this vital initiative.

Media Contact: City Communications, citycommunications@lawrenceks.org

About the City of Lawrence

The City of Lawrence supports an unmistakably vibrant community with innovative, equitable, transparent and responsible local government. Together, we are creating a community where everyone can enjoy life and feel at home.