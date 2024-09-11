RSIPF EODD increase its operations and capabilities
The Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) EODD is working closely with the Australian Defence Force (ADF) and international partners on Operation Render Safe 2024 IN Western Province.
This operation has been the most successful ever with more than 3000 bombs already removed from the communities.
Director EODD Inspector Tunuki said, “Those UXOs destroyed were collected from Munda, Noro and surrounding communities in New Georgia Island. And other communities around Kohingo at Ringi and Teme on Kolombangara island.”
Director Tunuki said, “In the recent years the RSIPF EODD has increased its capability to keep you safe. It has doubled in qualified officers and has the latest equipment.”
Inspector Tunuki said, “It has increased Provincial operations from 4 operations per year to 12 operations per year and has been training regional partners.”
This year the RSIPF EOD Department has disposed of bombs in the following provinces:
Guadalcanal – 1559
Central – 56
Western – 606
Choiseul – 108
PC Talo conducting an assessment on a UXO in Munda.
UXO’s recoverd from the Western Province
UXO stack recovered from the Shortlands
