Solomon Islands and Hong Kong renew MOU on Aviation Meteorological Services

Solomon Islands and Hong Kong on Monday 10th September signed a renewed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Aviation Weather Services.

The signing ceremony formalized a significant partnership between the Hong Kong Observatory of the Special Administrative Region of the Peoples Republic of China (PRC) and the Solomon Islands Meteorological Service (SIMS).

The renewal of the MOU marks a pivotal moment in collaborative efforts to enhance meteorological services, particularly in aeronautical meteorology or aviation services.

“It is an honor and a great privilege for the Solomon Islands Meteorological Service to collaborate with the Hong Kong Observatory in the field of aviation weather services,” said David Hiba, Director of Solomon Islands Meteorological Service at the signing ceremony in Hong Kong on Monday.

“This MoU is more than just a document as it is a testament to our shared vision and commitment to excellence in meteorological services symbolizing our collective effort to build a safer, more resilient world for all,” he added.

The Hong Kong Observatory is an organization that has long been at the forefront of meteorological advancements in international civil aviation.

Hiba, on behalf of the Solomon Islands Government, conveyed appreciation to the Hong Kong Observatory for extending the scope of the MoU from just a SIGMET Coordination platform to other areas that will benefit the Solomon Islands, especially, in sharing experiences and training.

“These efforts are not only vital for the safety of air navigation but also for the broader goal of mitigating the impacts of severe weather events on our communities,” Hiba said.

The Solomon Islands Meteorological Service and the Hong Kong Observatory have been cooperating closely in various aeronautical meteorological areas.

To widen the scope of cooperation and contribute to the regional and global development of weather services in support of international civil air navigation, both organizations have decided to collaborate further in meteorological science and technologies.

Ends///

Director of the Hong Kong Observatory Dr. Chan Pak-Wai and Director David Hiba