Expanded emergency department coming soon to Salt Spring Island

CANADA, September 11 - People living on Salt Spring Island will benefit from enhanced patient-centered care as the Lady Minto Hospital emergency department expansion nears completion.

“The expansion and modernization of the emergency department at Lady Minto Hospital reflects our government’s commitment and investment in enhancing health-care services for people living on Salt Spring Island and around British Columbia,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health. “By expanding the capacity and efficiency of the emergency department, this important project will benefit patients and their families while also supporting health-care providers, and is yet another action we are taking to increase access to health care where people need it.”

The expanded emergency department is expected to open in fall 2024 and includes a 420-square-metre building addition, bringing the total building size to 2,728 square metres and increasing the number of treatment rooms/bays from six to eight.

“The Lady Minto Hospital Foundation is proud to have provided a conduit for our community’s generosity to be directed into this new emergency department,” said Dennis Miller, chair, Lady Minto Hospital Foundation. “With a five-fold increase in our island’s population since the current emergency department was built, this state-of-the-art new facility is an important step forward to preserve our on-island health care. The foundation is immensely appreciative of both Island Health’s and the Capital Regional Hospital District’s support, collaboration and investment in making this possible.”

The expansion includes a medication area, dedicated check-in desk and a nursing team care station that allows health staff to see all assessment treatment areas. The upgrade also includes an expanded patient and family waiting area, a safe de-escalation room, ambulance bay, decontamination site and accessible washrooms.

“We are grateful to our partners, including the Lady Minto Hospital Foundation and the Capital Regional Hospital District, for supporting this project, which will have a meaningful impact on the community,” said Leah Hollins, board chair, Island Health. “Their commitment not only ensures Lady Minto Hospital emergency department patients continue to receive the highest standard of care in a space designed with their comfort and well-being in mind, but it also enhances the working environment for our dedicated staff.”

The Lady Minto Hospital has been serving residents and visitors of Salt Spring Island for more than 100 years. The hospital opened in 1914 and was replaced by the current facility that opened in 1958.

Capital costs for the project are being finalized but it is expected to cost approximately $14 million. Lady Minto Hospital Foundation contributed more than $8 million, the Capital Regional Hospital District (CRHD) contributed more than $3 million, and the balance will be funded by the Province through Island Health.

This emergency room expansion builds on government’s investments in the region, including Cowichan District Hospital replacement, Nanaimo Regional General Hospital ICU/HAU redevelopment and Nanaimo Regional General Hospital cancer centre.

Quotes:

Jennifer Rice, Parliamentary Secretary for Rural Health –

“Having increased access to the expanded emergency department on Salt Spring Island will mean greater access to health services for patients close to home. These enhanced facilities are especially crucial to rural and remote communities, bringing easier access to critical health services when needed.”

Gary Holman, electoral area director for Salt Spring Island, Capital Regional District –

“The Lady Minto Hospital emergency department expansion will have a lasting impact by providing the essential resources needed to support the dedicated health-care professionals serving the residents of Salt Spring Island. The expanded facilities will significantly enhance patient care, ensuring our community has access to timely and high-quality emergency services. I am deeply grateful to the Lady Minto Hospital Foundation and their donors, Capital Regional Hospital District board, Island Health and the Ministry of Health for their invaluable support in making this expansion possible.”

Learn More:

To learn more about capital investments, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/health/accessing-health-care/capital-projects