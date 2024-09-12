Contents of Large TX Medical Office Up for Auction on BusinessLiquidations.com

medical office The BusinessLiquidations.com Logo

A Medical Device Company in Richardson, TX is Downsizing Their Corporate Office Via an Online Auction on 9/12/24.

Rarely does the public get a chance to bid on and purchase assets from a company like this” — Gabriel Prado, Founder and CEO of BusinessLiquidations.com

RICHARDSON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- A local medical device manufacturer located in Richardson Texas, is downsizing their corporate office and liquidating unneeded furniture, fixtures and equipment. For the past 25 years, this company has been developing, manufacturing and marketing devices specifically for surgeons. Today, they continue to work closely with surgeons and clinicians to innovate and aid in the quest for improved outcomes for patients.The company is now offering an opportunity for local businesses and the general public alike a chance to bid on and purchase the surplus items located inside their corporate office by hosting an online auction at their facility. The company is liquidating the unneeded assets onsite including medical equipment, office furniture, décor, and other supplies. “This is an amazing opportunity for the general public and other business owners” says Gabriel Prado, Founder and CEO of BusinessLiquidations.com . “Rarely does the public get a chance to bid on and purchase assets from a company like this”.Interested bidders are encouraged to view the online only auction on BusinessLiquidations.com. Participation is open to everyone over 18 years of age and registration is free on the BusinessLiquidations.com website. Each item has a $5 opening bid and everything must be sold and removed from the facility by Saturday 9/14/24.Bidding is taking place now through Thursday September 12th at 1 p.m. CT. Interested buyers can preview the items in person on Thursday 9/12/24 from 11am to 1pm. The assets are located at 885 E Collins Blvd Suite 110, Richardson, TX 75081 . Winning bidders are required to pick up and remove their items on Friday 9/13/24 and Saturday 9/14/24 from 9am to 4pm. For more information and to view the items in the auction, visit the Business Liquidations Website.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.