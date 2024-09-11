SEPTEMBER 11, 2024 – Reimbursement Information for Davis Fire Evacuees

Contact: Drew Pearson, Public Information Officer

Phone: (775) 687-0772

E-mail: dpearson@doi.nv.gov

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – September 11, 2024

Nevada Division of Insurance Reimbursement Information for Davis Fire Evacuees

CARSON CITY, Nevada – Residents in Northern Nevada impacted by the Davis Fire evacuations may be entitled to cost reimbursement from their insurer. The Nevada Division of Insurance (“Division”) encourages all residents to preserve receipts or records of transactions for evacuation-related expenses if they plan to file a claim.

The Division has contacted the major insurance carriers in the affected area for information on reimbursement during evacuation. The major carriers all responded indicating most homeowners, renters, and condo policies provide loss of use/additional living expense coverage for up to two weeks when the use of the residence is prohibited by a civil, governmental, or military authority. Some carriers can place the customer in temporary housing, a hotel typically, and allow for food allowance based on the number of people in the household. Coverage is reviewed on a case-by-case basis and may have a specific coverage sublimit. Policyholders should check their policies to understand the specific terms and conditions or contact their broker or agent.

It is important that in an emergency policyholders know how to contact their insurance company. This list provides insurer contact information. Anyone under mandatory evacuation should contact their insurance company about what their policy covers and what resources are available while evacuation orders are in place. Many homeowners are unaware that their homes and renters insurance policies may include coverage for evacuation and recovery fees.

The Division encourages evacuees to confirm with their insurance company additional living expense coverage (“ALE”) provisions, limits, and eligibility conditions in their policies. ALE can include food and lodging expenditures, furniture rental, relocation and storage, and transportation charges. Policyholders should document the date, time, and names of individual representatives of the insurance company they speak with about their coverage and the nature of the conversation.

In addition to contacting their insurance company, policyholders should have copies of their policies available. The Division recommends photographing policies for storage on a phone or smart device and uploading those images to the cloud for future access and verification. Documentation of health insurance information is also strongly encouraged. Evacuated residents with refills remaining on prescription medications can contact their pharmacist for replacements.

The Division is here to assist the residents affected by this emergency. Policyholders who experience any difficulty with claims adjudication regarding any losses should contact the Nevada Division of Insurance toll-free at 888-872-3234.

Carson City office:

Phone: (775) 687-0700 | Fax: (775) 687-0787

Consumer Compliance & Licensing Fax: (775) 687-0797

1818 E. College Pkwy., Suite 103

Carson City, NV 89706

Las Vegas office:

Phone: (702) 486-4009 | Fax: (702) 486-4007

3300 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 275

Las Vegas, NV 89102

Call Toll-free: (888) 872-3234

Email: insinfo@doi.nv.gov

About the Nevada Division of Insurance

The mission of the Nevada Division of Insurance is to protect the rights of Nevada consumers in their experiences with the insurance industry and to ensure the financial solvency of insurers. For more information about the Division of Insurance, visit DOI.NV.GOV or follow the Division on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, or Instagram.