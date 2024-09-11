FEMA Offers Support and Essential Tips for Residents Facing Wildfires in California and Nevada

OAKLAND, Calif. – In response to the ongoing wildfires across California and Nevada, FEMA has approved federal funding to assist local authorities in managing active wildfires, including the Airport, Boyles, Bridge, Davis, and Line Fires. This funding will help ensure firefighters can continue working to protect homes and communities.

Wildfires can spread quickly and unpredictably. It’s important for residents in these areas to prepare now. Here are essential tips to help you stay safe:

Prepare to Evacuate : Familiarize yourself with your evacuation routes and gather essential items like personal documents, ID cards, medications, and glasses. Pack them in a “go-bag” ready to take with you.

: Familiarize yourself with your evacuation routes and gather essential items like personal documents, ID cards, medications, and glasses. Pack them in a “go-bag” ready to take with you. Evacuate Immediately when Ordered : Follow evacuation orders from local authorities without delay. Make sure everyone in your household knows what to do and when. Return home only when it’s declared safe by officials.

: Follow evacuation orders from local authorities without delay. Make sure everyone in your household knows what to do and when. Return home only when it’s declared safe by officials. Know Your Routes : Identify multiple evacuation routes from your home and your community. Plan where your family can temporarily relocate if needed.

: Identify multiple evacuation routes from your home and your community. Plan where your family can temporarily relocate if needed. Protect Yourself from Smoke: Wear an N95 face mask or use other coverings to protect yourself from harmful smoke. Limit outdoor activity in smoky areas whenever possible.

For more information and to create your emergency plan, visit Ready.gov/wildfires today.

Federal funding through FEMA’s Fire Management Assistance Grants (FMAGs) provides vital support to help states cover the costs of fighting fires that pose significant threats to homes and infrastructure. FMAGs cover up to 75% of eligible firefighting expenses, such as equipment, materials, and mobilization efforts.

About the Bridge Fire

FEMA authorized federal assistance to combat the Bridge Fire on September 10, 2024. This fire is currently affecting areas in Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties, threatening more than 5,000 homes. The fire has already burned over 34,000 acres.

About the Airport Fire

On September 11, FEMA approved funding to support firefighting efforts in Riverside County, where the Airport Fire is burning through more than 19,000 acres. The fire poses a threat to over 10,000 homes in the surrounding areas.

For more information on FEMA’s Fire Management Assistance Grants, visit fema.gov/assistance/public/fire-management-assistance.

FEMA encourages all residents to remain alert, follow evacuation orders, and take steps now to protect their families and homes.

