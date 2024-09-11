Schedule Change for Disaster Recovery Centers in Columbia, Madison and Suwannee Counties
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.– The Disaster Recovery Center in Madison County will be closed Friday, Sept. 13. The center will reopen at 9 a.m. Sept 14 and resume its normal schedule.
The centers in Suwannee and Columbia counties will be closed on Sundays starting Sunday, Sept. 15, and will continue operating 9 a.m.–6 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
Center locations:
Columbia County
180 E. Duval St.
Lake City, FL 32055
Open 9 a.m.–6 p.m. Monday-Saturday
Madison County
The Bridge Church
1135 US East 90
Madison, FL 32340
Open 9 a.m.–7 p.m. Monday-Saturday
Suwannee County
Hale Park
215 Duval St. NE
Live Oak, FL 32064
Open 9 a.m.–6 p.m. Monday-Saturday
For other Disaster Recovery Center locations, go online to fema.gov/drc.
For the latest information about Florida’s recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4806. Follow FEMA on X at x.com/femaregion4 or on Facebook at facebook.com/fema.
