Schedule Change for Disaster Recovery Centers in Columbia, Madison and Suwannee Counties

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.– The Disaster Recovery Center in Madison County will be closed Friday, Sept. 13. The center will reopen at 9 a.m. Sept 14 and resume its normal schedule.

The centers in Suwannee and Columbia counties will be closed on Sundays starting Sunday, Sept. 15, and will continue operating 9 a.m.–6 p.m. Monday-Saturday.

Center locations:

Columbia County

180 E. Duval St.

Lake City, FL 32055

Open 9 a.m.–6 p.m. Monday-Saturday

Madison County

The Bridge Church

1135 US East 90

Madison, FL 32340

Open 9 a.m.–7 p.m. Monday-Saturday

Suwannee County

Hale Park

215 Duval St. NE

Live Oak, FL 32064

Open 9 a.m.–6 p.m. Monday-Saturday

For other Disaster Recovery Center locations, go online to fema.gov/drc.

For the latest information about Florida’s recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4806. Follow FEMA on X at x.com/femaregion4 or on Facebook at facebook.com/fema.