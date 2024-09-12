CHEAT: A TWISTED TALE OF LOVE AND DECEPTION RELEASES TO NORTH AMERICAN AUDIENCES ACROSS VOD PLATFORMS ON SEPTEMBER 17

CHEAT - Official Movie Poster

Fall movie viewing lists just got darker with the release of CHEAT

Cheat offers an experience one hardly expects, especially in battered emotional revenge” — FilmThreat.com

TORONTO, CANADA, September 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Matchbox Pictures Inc. in collaboration with Vision Films Inc. and Artist View Entertainment announces that dark psychological thriller, CHEAT , will be available September 17, 2024 on streaming and cable platforms across the US and Canada. Can love be torture? Audiences are set to find out when the movie releases.Synopsis: Zoe's deteriorating marriage leaves her feeling isolated and longing for connection in the aftermath of a personal trauma. To escape loneliness, she blindly stumbles into a passionate affair, which ultimately leads her down a deadly path of desire, deception and betrayal. WATCH THE TRAILER Filmmaker Greg A. Sager navigates the characters and audience through the messy waters of an affair. “By placing these characters in extreme emotionally charged situations, I wanted to delve into the complexities and consequences of an affair from every angle while being inspired by 80’s Brian DePalma noir films such as ‘Body Double’, where nothing is as it seems,” says Sager.CHEAT is a dark look at jealousy and trust from all vantage points of those involved while crossing multiple genres including psychological thriller, romantic drama and neo-noir, creating a unique and unpredictable experience with a strong female lead at the forefront. The movie ultimately asks the question, “Was it worth it?”The original score was created by composer Rahul Shah who has written music for projects on Netflix, Amazon, PBS, BBC, ITV, Discovery, and various commercials. The film was produced by Fran Tran, Gary Elmer, Kevin Labonte, Brittany Slater and Greg A. Sager.Lise Romanoff, CEO and Managing Director of Vision Films shares, "CHEAT is a twisted love story with a forceful female lead that challenges viewers' expectations. It takes the audience on a gripping roller coaster that keeps one guessing until the final scene."The film stars Shelby Handley (All is Fine in '89), Ry Barrett (In A Violent Nature, Cult Hero), Latin music star Rodrigo Massa (Instructions Not Included, The Spencer Sisters), Arthur Boan (The Gardener), Jay Wong (Bait) and Madison Caan (Charmed to Death).Notable Quotes:“Cheat offers an experience one hardly expects, especially in battered emotional revenge.” -FilmThreat.com“...seeing the plot unfolding in a rather unexpected way is really a joy to watch.” -SearchMyTrash.comFor media assets & information please visit, HERE About Matchbox PicturesMatchbox Pictures is a motion picture film production company, based in Ontario, Canada. The company works with passionate film creators to tell stories that become great movies. At the helm is Greg A. Sager and Gary Elmer, who bring decades of movie making experience to the table. Matchbox Pictures works with numerous on-the rise talent and passionate crews and post-production teams across Canada. The production company specializes in bringing genre driven films to audiences worldwide. matchboxpictures.caAbout Vision FilmsVision Films is a leading independent sales and VOD aggregator specializing in the licensing, marketing, and distribution of over 800 feature films, documentaries, and series from some of the most prolific independent film producers in the world. Led by Lise Romanoff, Managing Director/CEO Worldwide Distribution, Vision Films releases 2-4 films a month across Theatrical, VOD, DVD, and television platforms. visionfilms.netAbout Artist View EntertainmentArtist View Entertainment is a leading independent film distribution company dedicated to bringing compelling and diverse stories to audiences worldwide. With over three decades of experience, Artist View Entertainment has built a strong reputation for fostering creative talent and supporting innovative filmmaking and continues to champion fresh voices and unique perspectives in the world of independent cinema. artistviewent.comPRESS CONTACT:

CHEAT - Official Trailer

