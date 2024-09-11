Zags Vote: Guide to Voter Registration

To vote, you must be registered in your state by the specific deadline and be at least 18 years old by Election Day (November 5, 2024). Most states require registration by October 3. Registration and voting rules vary by state.

Step 1: Register to Vote in Your Home State

You can register to vote and check your voter registration status here.

Complete the voter registration form for your home state. When filling out the form, make sure that your MAILING address is your GU mailbox.

The correct MAILING address is:

Student Name

Gonzaga University MSC

502 E Boone Ave.

Spokane WA 99258

It will take a few days for your voter registration to be processed.

Step 2: Request an Absentee Ballot from Your Home State

You can request an absentee ballot here. Make sure your MAILING address is your Gonzaga mailbox and DO NOT change your permanent address. Submit your absentee ballot application before the deadline; you can check your state’s deadline here.

Step 3: Mail Your Absentee Ballot Before the Deadline

Voting rules and methods vary by state, so it is important to follow your state’s instructions. You can find out how to vote in your state here.

Depending on the weight of your ballot, your absentee ballot will require one or two stamps. Mail your ballot early, as it may take up to a week to reach your home state.

Starting October 14, students can bring their out-of-state ballots to the Center for Student Involvement located in Hemmingson 304 to collect a free stamp.

Washington State Residents can submit their absentee ballot to the ballot box on Gonzaga’s campus, where they will be delivered to the election office—no stamp is needed.

Offices On Campus with Resources

You can stop by any of these offices if you have questions or need additional resources. These offices provide stamps, envelopes for mailing ballots, and voter registration guides.