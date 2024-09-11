Shanchieh Jay Yang Named Inaugural Director of the Institute for ...

Gonzaga University is pleased to announce the appointment of Shanchieh Jay Yang as the inaugural David and Cathleen Reisenauer Family Director of the Institute for Informatics and Applied Technology. Yang, who is an esteemed scholar and leader in the fields of artificial intelligence (AI) and cybersecurity, joined the Gonzaga community on August 16, 2024.

Yang comes to Gonzaga from the Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT), where he served as director of research at the Global Cybersecurity Institute and department head of Computer Engineering. With a Ph.D. in electrical and computer engineering from the University of Texas at Austin, Yang has an extensive background in statistical models and computer networks. Throughout his career, he has contributed numerous research advances and pedagogy innovations on the intersect between AI and cybersecurity, among other interdisciplinary discoveries. Yang will collaborate closely with the deans and faculty at Gonzaga towards developing an AI-centered and Jesuit values-based learning and innovation environment to prepare Gonzaga graduates for wide-ranging and critical roles across industry sectors. His leadership of the Institute will also cultivate new and expand upon existing strategic partnerships with local and regional industries and other stakeholders to inform decision-making, solve complex real-world problems, and benefit people, organizations, business, and society.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Yang to Gonzaga University,” said Interim Provost Mia Bertagnolli. “His expertise and leadership will be instrumental in advancing our Jesuit vision and positioning Gonzaga at the forefront of applied technology education, particularly in areas such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and informatics, all with a particular focus on their ethical considerations.”

Yang’s impressive body of work includes pioneering research on generative AI and self-supervised learning for human-centered cyber defense. He has published over 85 peer-reviewed papers and has been the principal investigator for numerous externally funded research projects totaling over $3 million. His efforts at RIT led to a tenfold increase in departmental research funding and significant growth in student enrollment, and, most importantly, student learning experiences.

The Institute for Informatics and Applied Technology at Gonzaga aims to foster interdisciplinary research and collaboration, leveraging faculty expertise from various schools and the College of Arts and Sciences within the University. It will also work closely with local industries including healthcare, finance, and other institutions of higher education committed to innovation in technology, healthcare, and other domains.

“The establishment of this Institute is a testament to Gonzaga’s commitment to addressing the growing demand for skilled professionals in STEM fields,” said Gonzaga University President Thayne M. McCulloh. “With Dr. Yang’s leadership, we are confident that the Institute will enhance Gonzaga’s academic offerings and make a significant impact on the technological and economic landscape of the region.”

Yang’s appointment is made possible through the generosity of the Reisenauer family, whose endowment provided the inaugural support to hire the new director for the institute.

Gonzaga University looks forward to the transformative impact that Yang will bring to the new Institute for Informatics and Applied Technology and the broader community. His appointment marks a significant milestone in Gonzaga’s ongoing commitment to excellence in education and innovation.