Tulsa Christmas Parade Announces Theme, Date and Time

TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The annual Tulsa Christmas Parade , presented by American Waste Control , is back and more exciting than ever! This year's theme, "Stay Gold, Merry & Bright," invites the community to celebrate an Outsiders House Museum Christmas, embracing the timeless allure of Tulsa's cherished landmark.The 98th Tulsa Christmas Parade will take place on Saturday, December 14th, 2024, at 11:00 AM, bringing the holiday spirit to the heart of downtown Tulsa. “Stay Gold, Merry & Bright” captures the essence of the beloved Outsiders House Museum and highlights the parade’s commitment to celebrating local culture and history.Sarah Abbott, Director of Marketing and Communications for American Waste Control, expressed, “We’re excited to feature The Outsiders House Museum this year. Its dedication to preserving a beloved piece of literature and film, and its commitment to educational outreach, make it a perfect fit for our theme. It’s a celebration of how a story can connect us all and inspire future generations.”The 2024 parade will be led by Grand Marshal Danny Boy O’Connor, an American rapper, art director, and the executive director of The Outsiders House Museum. O’Connor’s passion for preserving the legacy of this iconic piece of literary and cinematic history has made him an instrumental figure in Tulsa, and the parade is honored to have him at the helm this year.Spectators can look forward to a dazzling display of holiday-themed floats, grand balloons, spirited marching bands, and, of course, Santa Claus himself. The parade is free and open to everyone, offering a heartwarming experience for families and friends to create lasting memories together.Paul Ross, Vice President of American Waste Control, shared, "Music truly makes the parade come alive, and we’re excited to invite all local school marching bands to join us for the 98th Tulsa Christmas Parade. Your energy and enthusiasm are what make this event magical, and we’re here to support you every step of the way, including sponsoring your participation."We are also seeking sponsors for the parade, providing a prime opportunity to showcase your business in front of thousands of spectators and tens of thousands of viewers on Oklahoma’s Channel 8. With over 100 Christmas entries and live coverage, it's an excellent chance to connect with the community. Parade float entries, vendor trucks, and more are now open for application.For details and parade entry applications, please visit www.TulsaChristmasParade.org Mark your calendars and join us on December 14th at 11:00 AM to celebrate the magic of the season. Come experience the joy, nostalgia, and community spirit of the 2024 Tulsa Christmas Parade: Stay Gold, Merry & Bright!2024 TULSA CHRISTMAS PARADE SPONSORSABCO Party Rentals, All That Glitters Holiday Interior Design & Event Planning, American Waste Control, Andy B’s Bowl Social, BancFirst Insurance Services, Barracuda Staffing, Bruckner’s Truck & Equipment, BWI Sanitation, Burggraf Disaster Restoration, Carson Roberds Wealth Management at Morgan Stanley, Chick-Fil-A, Home Depot, Jolly Lane Lights, KTUL Channel 8, KXOJ, Lamar Outdoor, Matheson Gas, MHC, Million Dreams Cabins, Okie Staffing, Price Family Properties, Public Service Company of Oklahoma, Relation Insurance, River City Hydraulics, Route 66 Wraps & Signs, Sherwood Companies, Stack Host, Tedford Insurance, TulsaPeople, Tulsa World, Warran Cat, WeStreet Ice Center.Official Special Event Lighting of Tulsa Christmas Parade: Wishes Lighting & DécorOfficial MedSpa of Tulsa Christmas Parade: Youth Skin RXOfficial Coffee of Tulsa Christmas Parade: Ziggi’s CoffeeABOUT TULSA CHRISTMAS PARADEFor almost 100 years, the Tulsa Christmas Parade has entertained thousands of families as it winds through the streets of downtown Tulsa. An annual tradition for many Oklahoma families, the Tulsa Christmas Parade, presented by American Waste Control, celebrates 98 years in Green Country.

