Fasoo Zero Trust Data Security Platform Empowers and Simplifies Data Governance and Data Security Strategies

Fasoo - a leader in data-centric security

BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fasoo, the leader in zero trust data security and management, continues to empower enterprises with its comprehensive, centralized, and scalable data security platform. The Fasoo Data Security Platform (DSP) offers an integrated solution to protect sensitive data at every stage of its lifecycle.

Based on a zero trust security model, it ensures that enterprises can safeguard their intellectual property across various environments, whether on-premises, in the cloud, or during external collaboration.

“Traditional security measures fall short of addressing the challenges of compliance, multi-cloud and hybrid environments, all of which are integral to modern work settings,” stated Jason Sohn, Executive Managing Director at Fasoo. “To move beyond the inconsistencies of fragmented policies, the indiscriminate adoption of multiple solutions, and the resulting security gaps and inefficiencies, it is essential to adopt an advanced data security and centralized system for streamlined policy management.”

Fasoo has a consistent and adaptable platform that integrates file-centric security with a people-centric approach. With Fasoo DSP, every access is continuously authenticated and verified, regardless of its origin, thereby providing a robust and adaptive defense against potential threats. It enables dynamic security policy based on content, user, device, time or location, and exception policy management, allowing organizations to respond swiftly to operational demands and compliance challenges. By integrating these capabilities into a single, cohesive platform, Fasoo empowers businesses to manage their security strategies proactively, minimizing the risks of breaches and ensuring the integrity of their sensitive information.

Key features of Fasoo’s Zero Trust Data Security Platform include:

- Data Discovery & Classification: enable Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) to identify sensitive data across the organization and classify, encrypt, quarantine, or delete automatically based on security policies, ensuring comprehensive visibility and protection.

- Persistent Encryption & Granular Control: apply file-level encryption and enforce adaptive access controls to safeguard data throughout its lifecycle.

- Continuous Data Activity Monitoring: track data usage in real-time and detect unauthorized access attempts, enabling proactive threat detection and response.

- Seamless Integration with Existing Infrastructure: easily integrate with current systems and workflows, ensuring a smooth transition and minimizing disruption.

For more information on the Fasoo Zero Trust Data Security Platform, please visit https://en.fasoo.com/strategies/data-classification-data-protection-data-visibility/.

About Fasoo:

Fasoo provides unstructured data security, privacy, and enterprise content platforms that securely protect, control, trace, analyze, and share critical business information while enhancing productivity. Fasoo's continuous focus on customer innovation and creativity provides market-leading solutions to the challenges faced by organizations of all sizes and industries. For more information, visit https://en.fasoo.com/.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.