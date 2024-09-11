Governor Kotek Invokes Conflagration Act for Service Fire

Governor Tina Kotek invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act on the evening of Monday, September 9 for the Service Fire in Wheeler County. The Wheeler County Fire Defense Board requested assistance with life, safety, and structural fire protection and the state fire marshal concurred with that request.

“We are still in the 2024 wildfire season, and I continue to urge all Oregonians to heed fire restrictions and stay alert to fire danger in their communities,” Governor Kotek said. “Thank you to all of the firefighters who continue to work day and night to protect our state.”

As of Wednesday, there are 24 large fires in the state. Oregon is using every resource available through partnerships with multiple agencies to fight wildland fires burning around our state. State agencies are working with local communities to continuously assess what state and federal resources are needed.

Pursuant to ORS 476.510-476.610, Governor Kotek determined that a threat to life, safety, and property exists due to the fire, and the threat exceeds the firefighting capabilities of local firefighting personnel and equipment. The governor’s declaration allows the state fire marshal to mobilize resources through the Oregon Fire Mutual Aid System to support local fire service agencies on scene. The conflagration is declared only for the Service Fire threatening structures in Wheeler County.

The Oregon State Fire Marshal previously assigned two structural task forces to the fire over the weekend through its Immediate Response tool. On Monday night, two additional task forces from Clatsop and Marion counties were mobilized. The state fire marshal will coordinate resources with the Oregon Department of Forestry’s Incident Management Team 2, who is in command of the fire.

A link to Executive Order 24-27 can be found here for the Service Fire.

The Oregon Department of Forestry’s Incident Management Team 2 took command of the Service Fire on Saturday, September 7, and incorporated the fire into the Fossil Complex. The Service Fire is estimated to be 15,000 acres as of today.

The Fossil Complex is composed of the Service, Two Cabin, Canyon, Kinzua, and Holmes Fire and totals approximately 15,552 acres.

Information on current evacuations in Wheeler County is available here.

Find danger levels and restrictions across the state here.



