Oregon Supportive Housing Institute reveals projects to develop tenant-centered and high-quality permanent supportive housing

SALEM, OR - Oregon Housing and Community Services (OHCS) and the Corporation for Supportive Housing (CSH) today announced seven innovative affordable housing projects that emerged from the fifth Oregon Supportive Housing Institute (SHI). The new projects contribute to the more than 700 new permanent supportive housing units that have been developed or planned as a result of five years of the Oregon Supportive Housing Institute.

“Permanent Supportive Housing (PSH) is a proven strategy to increase housing stability and improve the health of people who have experienced chronic homelessness,” said OHCS Executive Director Andrea Bell. “Housing and health are the foundations of everyday life that we all depend on, and OHCS has a responsibility to help make that possible for all people, regardless of what they have been through. The Supportive Housing Institute is five years into supporting the readiness of community leaders to deliver results that improve people’s lives and strengthen communities. We are prioritizing people in our efforts to strengthen Oregon.”

OHCS and CSH collaborate to operate the Oregon Supportive Housing Institute designed to accelerate affordable and supportive housing development locally. Teams in Oregon consisting of developers, property managers, service providers, people with lived experience, and other critical project partners, apply to participate and receive intensive training over five months on navigating the process of developing permanent supportive housing. CSH provides individualized technical assistance and support to plan each project.

“CSH joins OHCS in congratulating our newest cohort of Institute graduates. We are inspired by their commitment to advancing supportive housing as an evidence-based approach to helping people who face complex barriers to housing in Oregon find stability and thrive. This is not easy work, and we are proud of all our Institute alums over the past five years for leading with creativity and innovation that has lasting impacts across our communities," said Rae Trotta, Senior Program Manager at CSH.

The planned projects are: Bridges to Change, Portland – permanent supportive housing for people experiencing long-term homelessness and who are impacted by substance use disorders or mental health disorders, with a focus on individuals identifying as LGBTQ+.

Home First, Manzanita – permanent supportive housing for families experiencing long-term homelessness.

Mental Health & Addiction Association of Oregon, Portland – permanent supportive housing and supportive housing for families experiencing homelessness, mental illness and substance abuse disorders.

New Narrative, Beaverton – permanent supportive housing for people experiencing long-term homelessness, disabilities and mental illness.

Our Just Future, Portland – permanent supportive housing for people experiencing long-term homelessness, who identify as Black, Indigenous and People of Color and/or LGBTQ+, unsheltered veterans, families, and immigrants.

Path Home, Portland – permanent supportive housing for families with children experiencing homelessness with a special focus on families identifying as Black, Indigenous, and People of Color.

Housing Authority of Washington County, Forest Grove – permanent supportive housing for people experiencing long-term homelessness.

