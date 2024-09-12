Helixbeat Appoints Mark E. Levin as Global Chief Operating Officer

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Helixbeat, a leading provider of healthcare and human capital management products, IT services, and marketing solutions through its marketing agency Confused Genius, is excited to announce the appointment of Mark E. Levin as its new Global Chief Operating Officer (COO).

With more than two decades of executive leadership across renowned global companies, including IBM, DXC Technologies, Wipro, and Xerox, Mark brings deep expertise in driving strategic growth and operational excellence. His experience spans cloud computing, cognitive services, outsourcing, and network security, having led transformative initiatives for Fortune 500 companies across diverse industries such as finance, manufacturing, retail, and healthcare. Most recently, he served as CEO of EGAR Global, where he oversaw the company’s growth in No-Code platforms across North America and Europe.

“We are thrilled to have Mark join the Helixbeat team,” said Shan Kumar, Founder and CEO of Helixbeat. “His extensive leadership experience and strategic insights will play a pivotal role in advancing our global operations and scaling our diverse product and service offerings across healthcare, human capital management, IT services, and marketing.”

Mark expressed his excitement about the new role: “I am honored to join Helixbeat during such a transformative period. Helixbeat’s commitment to delivering innovative solutions aligns perfectly with my vision, and I’m excited to collaborate with this talented team to drive continued success. Together, we will unlock new growth opportunities and enhance the value we bring to our clients and partners.”

Mark will be instrumental in optimizing business processes and driving Helixbeat’s continued growth and innovation. His appointment comes at a time when Helixbeat is expanding its footprint and strengthening its position as a leader in healthcare, technology, and marketing services.

Helixbeat has seen rapid growth in recent years, including three acquisitions and a 150% increase in sales, positioning the company as a leader in the product and technology services space.

To learn more about Mark, visit his LinkedIn profile here: Mark E. Levin LinkedIn.

For more information about Helixbeat and its innovative healthcare solutions, please visit www.helixbeat.com.

About Helixbeat

Helixbeat is an industry leader dedicated to revolutionizing healthcare and human capital management through innovative products and comprehensive IT and marketing solutions. Our cutting-edge offerings are designed to enhance patient outcomes, streamline healthcare processes, and optimize workforce management. Leveraging advanced technology and deep sector-specific expertise, Helixbeat also provides strategic marketing solutions to elevate brand presence and drive business growth. By delivering unparalleled value to clients and partners worldwide, we foster innovation and operational excellence across various industries.

