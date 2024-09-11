Tidal Financial Group Announces Name Changes and Enhanced Options Strategies for Defiance ETFs

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tidal Financial Group is pleased to announce upcoming changes effective September 26, 2024, to enhance the offerings of three Defiance ETFs:



The Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF will be renamed the Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF.

The Defiance S&P 500 Enhanced Options Income ETF will be renamed the Defiance S&P 500 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF, with a new ticker symbol WDTE.

The Defiance R2000 Enhanced Options Income ETF will be renamed the Defiance R2000 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF.



These changes reflect each Fund’s adoption of options expiring on the same day (0DTE). Additionally, effective immediately, each Fund’s principal investment strategy is revised to seek to provide weekly distributions. As a result, all references in the prospectus and SAI to monthly distributions are hereby changed to weekly distributions. Additionally, each Fund will seek a minimum daily income of 0.15%, with all references in the prospectus to seeking a minimum daily income revised accordingly. As part of these updates:

The strategy descriptions within each Fund’s prospectus have been adjusted to clarify the use of same-day expiration options (0DTE) for enhanced investment opportunities.

About Defiance ETFs

Founded in 2018, Defiance is a leading ETF sponsor specializing in income and thematic investments. Defiance offers pioneering thematic ETFs that empower investors to capitalize on disruptive innovations across sectors such as AI, machine learning, quantum computing, 5G, and hydrogen energy.

About Tidal Investments LLC

Formed by ETF industry pioneers and thought leaders, Tidal Investments LLC sets out to revolutionize the way ETFs have historically been developed, launched, marketed, and sold. With a focus on growing AUM, Tidal offers a comprehensive suite of services, proprietary tools, and methodologies designed to bring lasting ideas to market. Tidal is an advocate for ETF innovation. The firm is on a mission to provide issuers with the intelligence and tools needed to efficiently and to effectively launch ETFs and to optimize growth potential in a highly competitive space. For more information, visit https://www.tidalfinancialgroup.com/.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the Fund, please visit our website at www.daysadvisors.com. Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

Investments involve risk.

The Fund is distributed by Foreside Fund Services LLC.

Contact Gavin Filmore at gfilmore@tidalfg.com for more information.

