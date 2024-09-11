Lobbyist Fee Update
For Release September 11, 2024
BEGA Lobbying Registration & Reporting Fee Update
The District of Columbia Council passed the B25-0784 - Fiscal Year 2025 Budget Support Act of 2024, amending Lobbyist Registration Fees and Late Filing Fees. Starting on October 1, 2024, the fee for Lobbying Registration will be increased from $250 to $350, and the fee for Nonprofit Lobbying Registration will be increased from $50 to $100. The Civil Penalty of $10 per day up to 30 days will increase to $100 per day up to 60 days. Accordingly, on October 1, 2024, all registered lobbyists and clients must timely file all registration forms and activity reports or face a $100 penalty for each day the filing is late, up to $6,000. Fines will accrue and be imposed after each statutory deadline.
If you would like more information regarding this, please email [email protected].
