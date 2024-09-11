Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,372 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,903 in the last 365 days.

Spokane County nurse’s license suspended on charges of second-degree murder and first-degree assault with a firearm

For immediate release: September 11, 2024   (24-108)

Contact: DOH Communications

OLYMPIA – The Washington State Board of Nursing suspended the license of registered nurse Marc G. Rinard (RN60130602) pending further legal action.

Allegations state Rinard is charged in Spokane County with second-degree murder and first-degree assault – firearm based on an August 18, 2024 incident in which Rinard fired a handgun at a couple traveling in a motor vehicle in the next lane while both vehicles were stopped at a traffic light. The driver of the other car was struck by a bullet in the upper chest and died at the scene. Rinard fled the scene but was later arrested at his home.

Rinard cannot practice as a registered nurse in Washington while further legal action proceeds.  He has 20 days from the date the summary suspension was issued to contest the action.

The legal documents on this case can be seen online by clicking the link on Provider Credential Search on the Department of Health website; copies can be requested by calling 360-236-4700. Anyone who believes a health care provider acted unprofessionally is encouraged to call this number and report their complaint.

The Washington State Board of Nursing protects public health and safety in Washington by regulation of nursing practice. The board establishes, monitors, and enforces qualifications for licensing, consistent standards of practice, continuing competency, and discipline.

The DOH website is your source for a healthy dose of information. Find us on Facebook, Instagram, and follow us on X (formerly Twitter). Sign up for the DOH blog, Public Health Connection

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Spokane County nurse’s license suspended on charges of second-degree murder and first-degree assault with a firearm

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more