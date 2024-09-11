Schools and Lawmakers Can End the Hoax Shooting and Bomb Threat Crisis in Schools for as Little as $1.50 per Student

New Report Reveals School Threat Costs to Taxpayers and Student Mental Health, Highlights SAM Technology to Prevent Future Threats

MONROE, NY, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 -- Title: "School Administrators and Lawmakers Can End the Hoax Shooting and Bomb Threat Crisis in Schools for as Little as $1.50 per Student"

A newly released report, The Real Cost of School Threats, has revealed an alarming and escalating crisis plaguing schools across the United States. Hoax threats, such as shooting and bomb threats commonly referred to as "swatting," have surged from an average of 50 incidents per month to a staggering 785 per month.

This unprecedented wave of fake threats is not only disrupting education but is also imposing a tremendous financial burden on taxpayers, with costs averaging $500 million annually. This number does not include the cost of law enforcement and first responders.

Swatting is a dangerous and costly prank that involves making false threats of violence or emergencies at schools and 911 centers, triggering a large-scale emergency response from law enforcement and first responders. These threats, often delivered via phone calls, emails, or social media, have sown widespread nationwide panic and school chaos.

The Real Cost of School Swatting report, published by TDR Technology Solutions, underscores the devastating impact of this trend on the education system and taxpayers. Beyond the disruption to learning, swatting drains critical resources away from education, diverting funds towards emergency response efforts instead.

The report also highlights the severe psychological toll swatting takes on students, teachers, and staff. The constant fear and anxiety caused by these threats can have long-lasting effects on the mental health and well-being of everyone involved.

However, the report offers a solution. For as little as $1.50 per student, schools could implement proven technology like School Access Manager (SAM) to significantly reduce or prevent swatting incidents. SAM provides schools the tools to block these hoax threats before they cause harm, protecting students and school staff.

TDR Technology Solutions calls on lawmakers and school administrators to take immediate action. By allocating just $1.50 per student, plus a one-time install fee, they can protect the safety and well-being of our nation's students, preserve the integrity of the educational environment, and save taxpayers millions of dollars in wasted emergency response costs. TDR has solutions to prevent swatting in 911 Centers as well.

The Real Cost of School Swatting report is a wake-up call for the nation. It's time for lawmakers to act and implement cost-effective solutions that prioritize the safety and education of our students. With such a small investment, we can make a big difference in ending this dangerous and costly trend.

Download the report: https://tdrtechnologysolutions.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/08/The-Real-cost-of-School-Threats-July-2024.pdf

