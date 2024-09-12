Fasoo Releases a New Version of its Document Security Solution for Mobile Devices

Fasoo - a leader in data-centric security

BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fasoo, the global leader in zero trust data security, has launched a new version of its mobile document security solution Fasoo Enterprise DRM for Mobile (FED-M) to allow users to access protected documents on Android and iOS devices. Authorized users can access persistently encrypted sensitive files through a unique MDAM (Mobile Data & Access Management) solution on BYOD or company-owned devices.

“Business travel and remote work requires everyone to access sensitive information on phones and tablets without compromising security,” said Ron Arden, Executive Vice President, CTO and COO at Fasoo. “FED-M provides a secure and convenient BYOD environment, including restricting unauthorized user access to data through continuous user authentication and location-based access control.”

Only authorized users can access protected documents on their mobile devices. If someone inadvertently or deliberately shares a sensitive document with an unauthorized person, the content is inaccessible. This may even apply to an authorized user if they are in a different location, since policies can control access using GPS coordinates.

Through dynamic policies, administrators can apply a dynamic screen watermark to sensitive documents viewed on mobile devices and block screen capture attempts of the content. Policies can control if a user can view, edit, and even decrypt the file on the mobile device for maximum user flexibility. FED-M is now part of the Fasoo Server Delivery Service platform that uses common microservices to simplify user management and administrator workloads across Fasoo products. The platform simplifies policy management and allows administrators to trace and manage user activities in real time.

FED-M gives users secure mobile access to sensitive documents downloaded from any information system or document repository managed by Fasoo. Protected documents remain encrypted and controlled regardless of their location, so even if you email the document or upload it to a cloud service, the protection always remains.

For further details on Fasoo Enterprise DRM for Mobile, please visit https://en.fasoo.com/products/fasoo-enterprise-drm-for-mobile/.

Fasoo provides unstructured data security, privacy, and enterprise content platforms that securely protect, control, trace, analyze, and share critical business information while enhancing productivity. Fasoo's continuous focus on customer innovation and creativity provides market-leading solutions to the challenges faced by organizations of all sizes and industries. For more information, visit https://en.fasoo.com/.

