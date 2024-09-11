New manufacturing jobs coming to the Kootenays

CANADA, September 11 - New support for manufacturing businesses in the Kootenays will create jobs, promote the development of made-in-B.C. products, and strengthen local economies and communities.

“Local manufacturers are looking to grow their business and bring sustainable jobs to their communities for the long term,” said Brenda Bailey, Minister of Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation. “By partnering with home-grown B.C. companies, we’re able to help them meet their goals and enhance their operations while fostering economic growth.”

Through the BC Manufacturing Jobs Fund (BCMJF), the Government of B.C. is contributing as much as $1.2 million toward two capital projects in the Kootenays that will create more than 80 jobs in South Slocan.

The Drop Group is undertaking two large-scale capital projects, which will contribute to local supply chains and scale up operations for its rapidly growing businesses, Drop Sprockets Inc. and Drop Marine Inc. Both companies work with local educational institutions to offer apprenticeships and support youth and co-op students with training opportunities on advanced machinery.

Drop Sprockets Inc. designs, engineers and manufactures sprockets with a primary focus on the forestry, agriculture, mining and manufacturing industries. It is receiving as much as $950,000 toward the construction of a new 446-square-metre (4,800 square feet) facility outfitted with new equipment that will increase production output by 50%, helping to meet current demand across North America and preparing it for expected growth. The capital project will also allow Drop Sprockets to expand its product range and bring more processing in-house, helping to improve production speed and quality while creating 52 new job opportunities.

Drop Marine Inc. manufactures commercial marine vehicles and components for industrial customers primarily in the forestry sector. It is receiving as much as $218,000 to support the construction of a new manufacturing facility and the purchase of equipment. It will allow the company to scale up production with significantly reduced lead times to bring its fleet of vessels to full commercialization. It will also be able to bring the production of key components in-house and enter new markets while creating 30 jobs. The BCMJF funding will complement as much as $474,000 that Drop Marine is receiving through the B.C. Maritime Industries Infrastructure Modernization and Expansion Grant program administered by the Association of British Columbia Marine Industries to support this capital project, bringing the total contribution from the Province to $692,000.

“The funding offers a remarkable opportunity for our businesses and community, enabling us to expand our facilities and technologies while adding more long-term jobs in the region,” said Anders Malpass, founder and president, Drop Group. “It fosters the growth of clean technology in a rural, remote area, reinforcing our dedication to driving positive change and impact. We are profoundly grateful for the trust placed in us and look forward to continuing to make meaningful contributions to our community and industries.”

Clean and Competitive: A Blueprint for B.C.’s Industrial Future lays out the Province’s work to drive new investment, create new jobs and seize new opportunities in growing clean-energy and sustainable industries. Supporting local manufacturing sectors helps leverage B.C.’s strengths to create good jobs and opportunities in every community and will improve the quality of life for people, while strengthening B.C.’s diverse economy.

Quotes:

Katrine Conroy, MLA for Kootenay West –

“The Drop Group’s impressive growth and job creation demonstrates our community’s potential and resilience. Their expansion is boosting our local economy and providing invaluable opportunities for our residents and is an all-around win all for the Kootenays.”

Brittny Anderson, MLA for Nelson-Creston –

“Whenever we can support the creation of new long-term jobs, it’s great news for the entire region. As the Premier’s special adviser on youth, I’m also thrilled that these projects will include more opportunities for co-op and apprenticeship programs for local students.”

Quick Facts:

The BCMJF supports high-value industrial and manufacturing capital projects in all sectors that will create and protect well-paying jobs.

The BCMJF has committed as much as $115.7 million toward 103 projects, representing $941 million in total capital investment in B.C.

Every million invested results in $7 million in total direct capital investments in B.C., $590,000 in tax revenue to the Province and $5.3 million in provincial gross domestic product (GDP).

Funded projects will create more than 1,500 jobs and protect more than 2,300 jobs.

Learn More:

To learn about the BC Manufacturing Jobs Fund, including a list of recipients and updated application-deadline information, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/employment-business/economic-development/support-organizations-community-partners/rural-economic-development/manufacturing-jobs-fund

To learn about Clean and Competitive: A Blueprint for B.C.’s Industrial Future, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/files/Clean_and_Competitive.pdf

To learn about the Association of British Columbia Marine Industries, visit: https://www.abcmi.ca/cpages/home