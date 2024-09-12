Amalfi Jets Announces Dynamic Pricing Offered on 99% of Flights

Amalfi One Jet Card A private plane from a recent Amalfi Jets flight. Luxury interior details from a recent Amalfi Jets flight.

Amalfi Jets announces that 99% of flights use dynamic pricing, offering clients flexible rates. The Amalfi One Jet Card enables real-time competitive fares.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amalfi Jets Inc., a leading global provider of private jet charters and jet cards, has released the latest findings from its 2024 dynamic pricing analysis. This internal review examined all flights booked by Amalfi One Cardholders under the dynamic pricing model throughout the year. The analysis compared the average hourly rates paid by clients to the capped hourly rates, providing a clear measure of the cost savings achieved through the dynamic pricing option.

“Dynamic pricing allows us to offer real-time, competitive rates for our clients”, said Kolin Jones, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, “It’s a flexible approach that provides greater transparency and value to frequent flyers in the private jet market.”

Our Amalfi One Cardholders were offered dynamic pricing on 99.9% of all flights. Of all the flights in 2024, only one operated with capped hourly rates, and it was in Europe. The breakdown of each hourly rate category is listed below:

Light Jets - $6,118 USD / 18% saving from the capped hourly rate of $7,500 USD

Midsize Jets - $7,774 USD / 18% saving from the capped hourly rate of $9,500 USD

Super Midsize Jets - $9,030 USD / 21% saving from the capped hourly rate of $11,500 USD

Heavy Jets - $8,923 USD / 34% saving from the capped hourly rate of $13,500 USD

Ultra Long-Haul Jets - $13,485 USD / 18% saving from the capped hourly rate of $16,500 USD

The Amalfi One Jet Card is one of the few products in the industry that offers clients dynamic pricing, allowing members to benefit from significant cost savings when available. This approach has consistently strengthened client loyalty, boosted retention, and fostered long-term trust.

“In this industry, transparency is key, and many clients feel they're being overcharged by their providers,” said Brian Francis, President of Sales. “With dynamic pricing, we’ve managed to cut clients travel expenses while maintaining the premium experience they expect.”

For the month of September, Amalfi is incentivizing current jet card holders to switch to the Amalfi One Jet Card with a minimum deposit of only $1 when you show proof of current jet card membership, private jet membership, on-demand charter program, or fractional ownership with another provider.

To download the App on iOS, click here: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/amalfi-jets/id6474433155

To download from Google Play, click here: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.app.amalfijets&hl=en_US&gl=US&pli=1

Amalfi Jets offers a wide range of services as a global private jet charter and jet card provider.

With access to over 3,500 aircraft across 170+ countries, Amalfi Jets’ clients enjoy the

convenience of booking every part of their trip through one trusted company.

Amalfi Jets is honored to provide exceptional customer service, with their in-house concierge team that is available 24/7 for their cardholders and the additional personnel on their team will strengthen this offering. The full Amalfi experience includes complimentary Black Car Service, premium cuisine and alcohol, and an in-person representative at every departure airport. Amalfi Jets ensures the safety and comfort of its passengers by maintaining the highest cleanliness standards and requiring newly refurbished, stain-free, and damage-free aircraft in their network.

If you have yet to experience flying with Amalfi Jets and wish to learn more about the Amalfi One Jet Card, reach out to Brian Francis, President of Sales at Amalfi Jets via email at brianf@amalfijets.com or by phone at +1 (805) 728-5393.

