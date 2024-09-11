403rd Wing relocates aircraft, continues to fly Francine

The Air Force Reserve’s 403rd Wing started relocating aircraft today as Tropical Storm Francine makes its way toward the Gulf Coast.

The wing’s 815th Airlift Squadron, a tactical airlift unit, and the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron, or Hurricane Hunters, are flying their C-130J Super Hercules to Kelly Field Annex, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas.

Tropical Storm Francine became the sixth named storm of this season, and is expected to become a hurricane by Wednesday, with potentially life-threatening storm surge and hurricane-force winds to upper Texas and Louisiana coasts, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The Hurricane Hunters will continue operations from San Antonio until the storm makes landfall, providing weather information to the National Hurricane Center, to improve intensity and track forecasts.

“We are relocating the aircraft as a precautionary measure ahead of the storm to protect the aircraft from damage and to continue flying weather reconnaissance missions,” said Col. Jaret Fish, 403rd Wing deputy commander.

Francine is expected to bring heavy rainfall and the risk of flash flooding along Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi coastlines through Thursday, according to the NHC.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for Keesler Air Force Base and the surrounding area, so the wing deputy commander encourages all Airmen and their families to review their hurricane preparedness strategy and take all appropriate storm response actions.

“Unit members who have questions about reporting information, should speak with their supervisor or unit commander and monitor official base, wing websites and social media channels,” said Fish. “The safety of our Airmen and their families is our top priority.”