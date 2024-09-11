Submit Release
Santa Clara County courts redirect mental health cases

County officials on Monday launched a pilot program with a separate court calendar that could fast-track defendants for mental health treatment as early as their arraignment hearing. This program could help reduce the time people sit in jail as they await guilty plea outcomes before options such as jail diversion or Mental Health Treatment Court become available.

