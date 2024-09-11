Santa Clara County courts redirect mental health cases

County officials on Monday launched a pilot program with a separate court calendar that could fast-track defendants for mental health treatment as early as their arraignment hearing. This program could help reduce the time people sit in jail as they await guilty plea outcomes before options such as jail diversion or Mental Health Treatment Court become available.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.