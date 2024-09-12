AdvizorPro Welcomes Dustin Echenique as Chief Revenue Officer

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- AdvizorPro , the leading provider of B2B contact and company information in the RIA & family office ecosystem, is excited to announce the key hire of Dustin Echenique as Chief Revenue Officer. Dustin will spearhead AdvizorPro’s growth strategy as the company continues its upward trajectory in the wealth management and institutional investment data space.Echenique joins AdvizorPro with 18 years of SaaS and investment sales experience, now reuniting with Michael Magnan and Hesom Parhizkar from their time at eVestment (a Nasdaq company). Previously, at eVestment and most recently, Dakota, he worked with the largest asset managers in key client-facing roles and as an executive optimizing distribution capabilities for intermediary and institutional clients. His leadership is set to drive AdvizorPro’s revenue growth as the company accelerates its expansion into both existing and new markets."Bringing Dustin on board is a game-changer for AdvizorPro," said Michael Magnan, Founder & CEO of AdvizorPro. "We’re at a pivotal moment with record-breaking growth, innovative product developments, and a rapidly expanding client base. Dustin’s expertise will be crucial as we double down on our efforts to scale and cement our position as the leading data platform for RIAs and family offices. We’re excited for the opportunities ahead as we continue to drive more value for our clients."Dustin Echenique added, "I’m thrilled to join AdvizorPro as Chief Revenue Officer and reconnect with Michael, Hesom, and the incredibly talented team. The AdvizorPro platform is truly groundbreaking, empowering distribution and marketing teams to accelerate growth and streamline processes. With industry-leading technology and AI-powered software, I’m excited to increase our presence and continue to provide world-class distribution solutions to new and existing clients.”AdvizorPro is on track for its most successful year yet, following 565% growth and earning a spot on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list . With consecutive record-breaking quarters, the company is rapidly scaling its offerings for RIAs and family offices while also setting its sights on the institutional arena. With the addition of Echenique, AdvizorPro is poised to further accelerate its momentum and solidify its position as the leading data platform for RIAs, family offices, and institutional investors.About AdvizorProAdvizorPro is the leading provider of B2B contact and company information in the financial services ecosystem. Its platform features tens of millions of data points on financial advisors, advisor teams, banks & trust, family offices, and insurance producers, empowering customers to enhance their sales, marketing, and recruitment efforts. AdvizorPro serves asset managers, SaaS companies, recruiters, insurance carriers, and more. For additional information, please visit: http://advizorpro.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.