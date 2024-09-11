Dream Night Tours LLC is an award-winning tourism company based in the UAE, recognized for its exceptional services, including desert safaris, city tours

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATE, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arabian Desert Safari, a Subsidiary of Dream Night Tours LLC, Launches New Safari Packages

Arabian Desert Safari, a renowned name in desert safari experiences and a proud subsidiary of Dream Night Tours LLC, is excited to unveil its latest safari and dune buggy adventure packages. These new offerings cater to thrill-seekers and culture enthusiasts alike, combining exhilarating activities like dune bashing and dune buggy rides with authentic desert experiences.

Aligned with Dream Night Tours LLC’s mission to provide world-class tours, Arabian Desert Safari continues to build on the legacy that helped its parent company win the prestigious TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice 2024 Award. This recognition places Dream Night Tours among the top 10% of attractions worldwide, celebrated for exceptional service and unforgettable experiences.

The new packages feature a variety of activities, including heart-racing dune bashing, tranquil camel rides, and traditional Bedouin-style dinners. Additionally, adventurers can now experience the desert like never before with the introduction of high-performance dune buggy rides, featuring top models such as the Polaris RZR and Can-Am Maverick. Whether solo, with a partner, or in a group, these buggies offer a safe yet thrilling ride across the vast desert dunes, making the experience perfect for those looking for an adrenaline-filled adventure.

“We are thrilled to introduce these new safari and dune buggy packages under the Dream Night Tours brand,” said Adeel Ashraf, CEO of Dream Night Tours LLC. “Arabian Desert Safari is known for its thrilling and authentic desert experiences, and by adding these new dune buggy options, we’re providing our customers with even more ways to explore the breathtaking Dubai desert.”

Sustainability at the Core

As part of Dream Night Tours LLC’s commitment to sustainable tourism, Arabian Desert Safari’s new packages reflect eco-friendly practices. The company is dedicated to minimizing its environmental footprint by reducing single-use plastics across all tours and encouraging the use of eco-friendly materials. Arabian Desert Safari has also launched a tree-planting initiative—for every tour booked, a tree will be planted in local communities and desert regions to help preserve the natural beauty of the UAE.

Growth and Innovation

Arabian Desert Safari’s expanded offerings position it as a leader in Dubai’s tourism sector. From the thrill of navigating the desert dunes in high-speed buggies to the serenity of a traditional desert dinner, the company’s packages offer a blend of adventure and cultural discovery. These experiences are designed to cater to all types of travelers, ensuring everyone leaves with unforgettable memories.

About Arabian Desert Safari and Dream Night Tours LLC

Arabian Desert Safari, a subsidiary of Dream Night Tours LLC, has been a leading provider of desert safari experiences in Dubai, offering a wide array of activities, including dune bashing, camel rides, and dune buggy adventures. Known for combining excitement with cultural heritage, Arabian Desert Safari is dedicated to offering memorable desert experiences for all visitors.

Dream Night Tours LLC is an award-winning tourism company based in the UAE, recognized for its exceptional services, including desert safaris, city tours, and sustainable travel initiatives.

Name: Arabian Desert Safari - A Company of Dream Night Tours LLC

Address: Marina Plaza - Dubai Marina - Dubai - United Arab Emirates

Website: https://arabiandesertsafari.net

Phone: 0544747041

