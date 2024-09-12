Drone Express Celebrates Grand Opening of Drone Delivery Operations in Winston-Salem with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Taking delivery to new heights in Winston-Salem! Experience the future of fast, eco-friendly drone delivery in the Twin City with Drone Express.

Drone Express launches in Winston-Salem on Sept. 13 with a ribbon-cutting, demo, & celebration with local officials. Fast, eco-friendly delivery is here!

WINSTON-SALEM, NC, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Drone Express, a pioneer in autonomous drone delivery technology, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its Winston-Salem delivery operations on Friday, September 13th, 2024. This marks the official launch of Drone Express services in the region, offering residents a fast, eco-friendly solution to receiving everyday essentials.

The event will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony, drone delivery demonstration, and an opportunity to meet and celebrate with the Drone Express team, along with special guests from North Carolina’s legislative delegation. Representatives from North Carolina Senators Thom Tillis' and Richard Burr’s offices will be in attendance, showing their support for the innovative growth of drone delivery technology in the state. They will join the celebration alongside CEO Beth Flippo and Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines to emphasize the importance of advanced logistics solutions in strengthening the local and state economy.

The event will kick off with a welcome address from Drone Express CEO and Founder, Beth Flippo, followed by a special drone delivery demo and remarks from Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines. Guests will enjoy lunch, networking, and a firsthand look at the future of autonomous drone delivery technology.

Members of the media are invited to attend the event for exclusive access to the ribbon-cutting ceremony and drone delivery demonstration. CEO Beth Flippo will be available for interviews following the event to discuss Drone Express’s vision, the company’s impact on the community, and the future of drone delivery. To learn more about the event, schedule an interview or request additional press materials, please reach out to Holly Studebaker at hstudebaker@droneexpress.com.

About Drone Express: Drone Express is an innovative aviation company disrupting last-mile logistics by embracing autonomous flight. Founded in 2021, the company uses drones to deliver safe, reliable, autonomous, eco-friendly packages nationwide to customers. They have secured strategic nationwide corporate partnerships with The Kroger Company, Papa John’s International, Winsupply, and other retailers. The FAA formally accepted its Part 135 application. Upon completion, Drone Express will be one of only a few companies certified to perform unmanned beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) deliveries in the United States.

For more information on Drone Express and its commercial drone delivery offering, please visit droneexpress.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.