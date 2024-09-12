Newco Talent Launches Focused on Private Equity Talent Solutions

Operator-Led Talent Solutions Across the Private Equity Deal Cycle

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Newco Talent announced its company launch earlier today. Newco Talent is a PE-focused talent firm driving value creation across the entire deal cycle. The company introduces private equity investors and CEOs to five star executives who lead deal origination, due diligence, and operating plan execution initiatives.The business is led by private equity talent leaders Kit Cooper and Skye Sander. Cooper and Sander both spent the first half of their careers in the outsourced services sector and the last 10 years in private equity talent solutions. Cooper, a former Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year - Business Services recipient, previously co-founded Hispanic Teleservices Corp, which he helped grow to 3,000 employees and sell to Carlyle Group.“We bring private equity investors more business experience than they’re used to in the talent solutions component of PE value creation. Newco Talent’s partners have more than 10 years of operator-side experience. ” stated Cooper. “There is way too much enterprise value upside with PE management build-out to not go top heavy.”Sander added, “Our operator advantage goes beyond business plan experience and hard-core project management. It also lends itself to creativity and an unrelenting desire for alignment with clients. Newco Talent’s business plan is simple: get as aligned as possible with private equity investors’ interests and the ways talent can be a catalyst to any type of value creation.”Newco Talent introduces investors and CEOs to five star executives to drive deal origination, due diligence, and operating plan execution initiatives.1. 100% private equity focused;2. Sector concentration: Services, Industrials, and Software;3. Working tirelessly across the entire deal cycle, pre- and post-closing.About Newco TalentNewco Talent is a PE-focused talent firm driving value creation across the entire investment cycle. We introduce investors and CEOs to five star executives who execute on deal origination, due diligence, and operating plan execution initiatives. As former operators, we calibrate quickly and bring a top heavy approach to research, executive outreach, executive engagement and project management. To learn more, visit newcotalent.com or follow us on LinkedIn

