Flottweg Sludge Dewatering and Thickening Decanters Showcased at the 2024 Western Canada Water Conference

WINNEPEG, MANITOBA, CANADA, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flottweg, a leader in sludge dewatering technology, will showcase its innovative decanter centrifuges at the Western Canada Water Ripples of Change Conference, held from September 17-20, 2024, at the RBC Convention Centre, Delta Hotel in Winnipeg, Manitoba. This event provides a platform for industry professionals to explore the advanced solutions Flottweg offers for wastewater treatment.

For decades, Flottweg has been at the forefront of developing centrifuge technology that meets the rigorous demands of sewage sludge dewatering. The Flottweg C-series HTS Decanter® and the advanced Flottweg Xelletor series are prime examples of this ongoing innovation.

These centrifuges are specifically designed to achieve high dry solids content, crucial for reducing sludge volume and enhancing the efficiency of disposal and transport operations. The reduced sludge volume results in significant cost savings, making these centrifuges an economically viable choice for wastewater treatment facilities.

Sewage plant operators use Flottweg decanter centrifuges at various stages of wastewater treatment to dewater and thicken sewage sludge. Sludge dewatering and thickening reduce the volume of sludge produced. After the sewage sludge is dewatered with a decanter, it can be reused or disposed of in various ways—such as agricultural use, incineration, or landfill.

“To transport, recycle, dispose, or incinerate dewatered sludge, it is essential that the sludge has a high dry solids content,” says Flottweg subject matter expert Michael Stone. “Further important factors are the economical use of polymers, water, and energy as well as reduced wear. All these success factors have been taken into account at Flottweg since the early 1970s.”

Flottweg's participation in the 2024 Western Canada Water Conference reflects their commitment to providing innovative, sustainable solutions for the water and wastewater industry. Conference attendees are invited to visit Flottweg's booth to speak with technical experts and see live demonstrations of the decanter centrifuges in action. These demonstrations will showcase how Flottweg's decanters can be tailored to meet specific sludge dewatering challenges, providing reliable performance across various sludge types.

Western Canada Water (WCW) was founded in 1948 to promote the exchange of knowledge of water treatment, sewage treatment, distribution of water, and collection of sewage for towns and cities from across Western Canada. Today, WCW is a coalition of six Constituent Organizations (COs) representing more than 5,000 members who work in the water industry.

