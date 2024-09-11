Netevia Platinum Announces Reorganization of Netevia Platinum Direct

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Netevia Platinum, a leader in payment processing solutions, is pleased to announce the reorganization of Netevia Platinum Direct. As part of the reorganization, Netevia Platinum Direct will now operate as a direct division of Netevia Platinum, continuing its focus on employing W2-compensated sales professionals.This strategic change is designed to enhance the division's operational efficiency and better align with the company's long-term goals.Dave Holman, the former Chief Sales Officer of Netevia Platinum Direct, expressed his enthusiasm for the reorganization. "I am extremely happy about this change and proud of the success we’ve achieved over the last 12 months. This reorganization is a testament to the strength of our business and the dedication of our sales teams," said Holman. "I have full confidence that this move will further bolster our position in the market and provide even greater opportunities for growth."Taking over the leadership of Netevia Platinum Direct is Netevia Platinum CSO Chuck Knirnschild, a seasoned executive with a proven track record in sales and management. Chuck brings a wealth of experience to his new role and is committed to continuing the division's legacy of excellence while driving new growth initiatives."Netevia Platinum Direct has a strong foundation, and I am excited to build upon the successes we've achieved," said Chuck Knirnschild. "I look forward to working closely with our talented team to continue delivering exceptional value to our clients and partners. I also wanted to thanks Dave Holman who was instrumental in this transition."The reorganization is effective immediately, and Netevia Platinum Direct will maintain its core focus on providing top-tier payment processing solutions through its highly skilled W2 sales professionals. This move reflects Netevia Platinum commitment to innovation and excellence in serving the needs of its clients and ensuring the continued success of its sales force.About Netevia PlatinumNetevia Platinum is a leading ISO providingpayment processing solutions, offering a wide range of services designed to help businesses of all sizes manage their transactions efficiently and securely. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, Netevia is committed to delivering cutting-edge technology and unparalleled service to its clients.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.