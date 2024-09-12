Longbottom & Co. Poised for Expansion in the U.S. with New Look, New CEO and Now Canned in the USA

Tara O'Brien, CEO Americas, Longbottom & Co. Longbottom & Co Virgin Mary 7.5 fl oz can with new branded look

Longbottom & Co.’s Virgin Mary is ready to change the mixer market and capitalize on the healthier and no/lo trends in the premium beverage space.

Longbottom & Co. Virgin Mary gives operators just the answer they need to address today’s elevated beverage trends, both as a premium mixer and a non-alcoholic mocktail.” — Stephanie Lind, founder of Elohi Strategic Advisors

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Longbottom & Co. announces new moves to strengthen its presence in the U.S. with the appointment of Tara O'Brien as CEO Americas, the release of a bold new packaging look for its signature Longbottom & Co. Virgin Mary Bloody Mary Mix, and a sales partnership with Elohi Strategic Advisors (ESA).With over 15 years of invaluable experience in the Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) and startup sectors, Tara brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the Longbottom & Co team, promising to drive the company's growth and success in the Americas beverage market."Tara's arrival marks a significant step forward for Longbottom & Co. in the U.S. as we stride towards becoming a global powerhouse in the beverage industry,” notes Ed Bathgate, founder of Longbottom & Co. “Her extensive experience and passion for the industry make her the perfect fit for this role."O'Brien originally joined Longbottom & Co. in March 2024 as General Manager, Sales to grow the presence in the U.S. through the expansion of the foodservice business and the establishment of the retail business. With her proven track record in the food industry and the demonstration of her leadership and strategic vision, Tara has been elevated to CEO Americas. She will lead the company's North American team with a bold passion and finesse, worthy of the signature spiced tomato drink, spearheading efforts to expand its presence and market share across the Americas."I am thrilled to represent Longbottom & Co. as CEO Americas," said Tara O'Brien. "I'm excited to join such an entrepreneurial team and be part of conquering the beverage market, one perfectly spiced ‘Mary at a time."Longbottom & Co. was developed with the mission of crafting high-quality, premium natural beverages, beginning with the innovative Longbottom & Co. Virgin Mary. Crafted with fresh pressed tomatoes, Longbottom & Co. Virgin Mary is the first and only premium tomato drink in the world and the first innovation in the Bloody Mary mixer category for over 30 years.Made with tomatoes as the #1 ingredient, Longbottom & Co. Virgin Mary captures the goodness from its fresh, not from concentrate, ingredients with 95% of every tomato turned into juice. Seasoned to perfection with Longbottom’s house-made Worcester sauce and other natural vegan ingredients, every restaurant can now create the perfect Bloody Mary without the time or skill required of other mixers. With today’s consumer craving more sophisticated and flavorful non-alcoholic options, Longbottom & Co. Virgin Mary is also the perfect mocktail addition to menus."Longbottom & Co. Virgin Mary gives operators just the answer they need to address today’s elevated beverage trends, both as a premium mixer and a non-alcoholic mocktail.” says ESA Founder Stephanie Lind. "Plus, they have the versatility to work across the menu in sauces, soups and entrees. We’re honored to help bring them to foodservice operators in the U.S.”The new Longbottom & Co. brand imagery and tomato juice packaging creates a bold tomato-forward impression with a more contemporary look. At the center of everything remains our playful queen with the signature red smudge on her lips, indicating her love of the tomato drink.The Longbottom & Co. Virgin Mary is low in sodium, and both gluten and GMO-free. Younger consumers are drinking less but drinking better with both higher quality spirits and healthier expectations from their drinks and mixers. Premium spirits deserve a better partner for a higher quality beverage experience. Longbottom & Co. Virgin Mary produces the perfect Bloody Mary, reduces serve time, improves consistency of service, and increases sales.The new, smaller 7.5oz single serve can is now mixed and packaged in the U.S. Also available in a 1 liter PET bottle, both of which make a delicious natural tomato drink or a perfectly spiced Bloody Mary. Currently available in the U.S. through Breakthru Beverage Group in select markets and preparing for expansion.About Longbottom & Co.Longbottom & Co, a division of Bramerton Trading Company, is headquartered in London, England, and known for its high-quality tomato drinks. With a commitment to excellence and a passion for creating exceptional beverages, Longbottom & Co. delights consumers on both sides of the Atlantic. The company’s flagship product, the Longbottom & Co. Virgin Mary, exemplifies Longbottom's dedication to sustainability and premium quality, setting a new standard in the beverage industry. For more information about Longbottom & Co. and its products for the foodservice market, visit servelongbottom.com.About Elohi Strategic Advisors (ESA)Elohi Strategic Advisors (ESA) is a well-connected foodservice accelerator for new companies or those bringing forth a new or existing product to the segment. A women-owned (WBENC-certified) small business, ESA leads a comprehensive team of industry experts who empower companies to pioneer, develop, and innovate in the food industry. ESA provides scalable leadership, strategy, and execution expertise across revenue generation, marketing, culinary, product & pricing, and management services. ESA will help you break into foodservice or complement your existing resources to reach your goals on an accelerated timeline. Visit elohi.us to learn more.

