Army Reserve Best Squad Competition names winners

JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, N.J. –

The Army Reserve recognized the Best Squad Competition winners during a ceremony held at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Sept. 7, 2024.

The event, which was hosted by Command Sgt. Maj. Gregory Betty, the 15th command sergeant major of the Army Reserve, named the winning squad, the Soldier and noncommissioned officer of the year.

Spc. Ewan Sulser, 79th Theater Sustainment Command, was named Soldier of the Year. Sgt. Nelson Medina, 1st Mission Support Command, was named NCO

of the Year. Medina and his fellow “Garita Warriors” were named Best Squad; including Sgt. Edgardo Santiago, Spc. Abel Bonilla, Spc. Angel Machado and Spc. Elvin Rivera.

The Army Reserve Soldiers trained intensely for months to prepare for eight days of grueling challenges including an expert physical fitness assessment, multiple day and night weapon qualifications, dismounted patrol scenarios, high value target extractions, a helocast in the Atlantic Ocean, 12-mile ruck march, and squad-based fitness challenges culminating with the squad facing a sergeants major board and written exam.

“The Soldier of the Year and Best Squad are things that don’t happen overnight,” Betty said. “This is Soldiers getting after it, 100 percent. It’s their lifestyle – they’re staying fit, staying ready and showing their proficiency on how to be lethal and to be warfighters.”

Lt. Gen. Robert D. Harter, chief of Army Reserve and commanding general, U.S. Army Reserve Command, attended the event to say how proud he was of these Soldiers.

“There’s no place I’d rather be then with these young men and women who worked so hard to be here today. You inspire me,” Harter said. “Thank you for soldiering up, getting out here and getting after it.”

Mentors and fellow 1st MSC Soldiers responded with thundering applause at the announcement of Best Squad.

“I’ve been able to watch them from the start of this — the way they’ve bonded together and picked each other up,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Derek Andrasic, representing 1st MSC enlisted leadership. “I’m so proud of the way they kept rising up and kept hitting the grind.”

Harter emphasized the need for leaders to support the Soldiers honored at the event. “You leaders tell me what you need. We’ll get you the resources,” Harter said. “These young men and women deserve it. These young men and women are going to be at the tip of the spear.”\

The host finished the ceremony by expressing his pride, as well.

“Congratulations to the 1st MSC,” Betty said. “I can’t wait to see what you’re doing next.”

The “Garita Warriors” will now move on to the Department of the Army Best Squad Competition at the end of September.