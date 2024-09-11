Chicago’s 2024 Steuben Parade welcomes Army Reserve Soldier as honored guest

CHICAGO –

“As both a U.S. Soldier and German-American, it was a profound honor to represent the Army Reserve in the (Von) Steuben Parade, said Master Sgt. Jason Ottinger, 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command. “The experience of engaging with Chicago’s ethnic German community and celebrating our shared culture and heritage was truly wonderful.”

Ottinger, along with the 85th USARSC color guard team participated in Chicago’s 58th Von Steuben Parade, September 07, 2024.

The parade, sponsored by the United German American Societies of Greater Chicago, celebrated German-American heritage and contributions to the nation. The Steuben parade is a part of the three-day German-American Festival, celebrating its 103rd year.

Chicago’s parade is one of three Steuben parades held across the U.S. and gained national fame after it featured in the 1986 John Hughes comedy film "Ferris Bueller's Day Off”.

The parade kicked off at 2:00 p.m. at the intersection of Irving Park Road and Lincoln Avenue and traveled through Chicago’s Lincoln Square neighborhood. Spectators were treated to a dazzling array of parade units, including participants clad in traditional ethnic costumes, ornate floats, lively marching bands, and energetic dancers.

Ottinger, a German-American, who serves as the G4 noncommissioned officer in charge for the 85th USARSC, participated in the parade as an Honored Guest.

“I am deeply grateful for the privilege of participating in this event and for the warmth and kindness extended by the parade participants and spectators,” said Ottinger.

With a distinguished military career that includes four deployments in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom, Ottinger has earned numerous accolades, including the Army Commendation Medal with six oak leaf clusters, the Afghanistan Campaign Medal with one bronze star, and the Iraqi Campaign Medal with one silver star.

The Steuben parade received its name in honor of Maj. Gen. Friedrich Wilhelm von Steuben, also referred to as Baron von Steuben, a Prussian-born military officer. Von Steuben served as the inspector general of the Continental Army and General George Washington's chief of staff during the American Revolutionary War.

Historians credit Von Steuben with playing a key role in bringing order and discipline to the Continental Army with his instructions on military tactics and drill and ceremony. He authored the "Regulations for the Order and Discipline of the Troops of the United States," which served as the Army's training and drill manual until 1814.