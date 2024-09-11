Army guidance for this year's election season

With 2024 being a presidential election year, the U.S. Army is encouraging Soldiers and civilian employees to review guidance regarding political activities.

"As citizens, we exercise our right to vote and participate in government," said Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen H. Hicks in a memorandum dated Feb. 15, 2024. "As public servants, we uphold (the Department of Defense's) longstanding tradition of remaining apolitical as we carry out our official responsibilities."

In guidance dated Sept. 6, 2024, Secretary of the Army Christine E. Wormuth and Gen. Randy A. George, chief of staff of the Army, listed key points about political actions by members of the U.S. Army, including that no one shall: wear the Army uniform at political events; use their rank or position to influence others' voting decisions; or participate in political activities during duty hours, while in the workplace or using government resources.

For further guidance, refer to: