Dr. Simon Ourian Reviews the Latest Trends in Cosmetic Dermatology

Dr. Simon Ourian, M.D., Cosmetic Dermatology expert and founder of Epione Beverly Hills

Dr. Simon Ourian reviews trends in aesthetics, highlighting preventative skincare, non-surgical body contouring, and personalized treatments for natural results

Patients today want more than just cosmetic enhancements—they’re seeking treatments that promote long-term skin health and deliver natural, lasting results.” — Dr. Simon Ourian

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Simon Ourian, renowned cosmetic dermatology expert and founder of Epione Beverly Hills, is at the forefront of the latest trends shaping the future of aesthetic treatments. With years of experience working with some of Hollywood's most well-known names, Dr. Ourian offers a unique perspective on how patient preferences and technological advancements are transforming the cosmetic dermatology industry.

"Cosmetic dermatology is moving in a very exciting direction," Dr. Ourian says. "Patients now seek more than just enhancements—they're looking for treatments that improve their skin's long-term health. Preventative and minimally invasive procedures that fit into their busy lives, while delivering great results, are becoming the new standard."

One of the key trends Dr. Ourian points to is the rising demand for preventative skincare. Patients are increasingly choosing early interventions, like non-invasive laser treatments and personalized skincare plans, to keep their skin looking youthful and slow down the signs of aging. "It's not just about addressing problems once they appear," Dr. Ourian notes. "People are realizing the value of maintaining their skin's health from an early stage, which helps them avoid more intensive procedures down the road."

Dr. Ourian has also observed a significant shift toward non-surgical body contouring. Treatments like Epione's Coolaser® and S-Cell therapy are becoming more popular, offering patients noticeable results without the need for surgery. "Patients are turning to non-surgical options more than ever," he explains. "These treatments allow us to shape and refresh the body without the long recovery time that comes with surgery."

Another trend Dr. Ourian highlights is the increased use of combination therapies to achieve natural-looking results. "More patients are asking for a blend of treatments, like lasers, injectables, and fillers, to create subtle, balanced improvements," he says. "This approach enhances a person’s natural features without that 'overdone' look, which is exactly what they want."

Dr. Ourian adds that today's patients are highly informed and expect treatments tailored specifically to them. "Everyone’s skin and goals are different, so their treatments should reflect that. We create custom plans that bring out the best in each individual," he explains.

As the founder of Epione Beverly Hills, Dr. Ourian has led the charge in adopting these new trends, providing cutting-edge treatments to some of the biggest names in entertainment, fashion, and business. His expertise, combined with his in-depth understanding of the latest technologies, has solidified his position as one of the top figures in the ever-changing world of cosmetic dermatology.

About Epione Beverly Hills:

Epione, founded by Dr. Simon Ourian, is a premier cosmetic dermatology clinic located in Beverly Hills, California. Known for non-invasive treatments like Coolaser®, S-Cell therapy, and a range of anti-aging procedures, Epione offers personalized care to clients seeking natural, lasting results. As a pioneer in the industry, Epione has become a top destination for clients from around the world, looking to receive expert care from one of the most trusted names in cosmetic dermatology.

For more information or to schedule a consultation with Dr. Simon Ourian, visit www.epione.com or call/text (310)651-6267.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.