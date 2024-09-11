HireScore Introduces Their New FUEL Assessment

Revolutionizing Candidate Evaluation for Control Operators

MARQUETTE, MI, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, HireScore, a leader in innovative hiring solutions, proudly unveils the groundbreaking FUEL Assessment, a pre-employment simulation exercise designed to transform the way employers identify and evaluate candidates for control operator positions. The FUEL Assessment offers a unique and comprehensive insight into an applicant's ability to manage complex process flows, adapt to changing situations, and maintain composure during high-pressure scenarios.About the FUEL AssessmentThe FUEL Assessment revolutionizes pre-employment screening for control operators , board operators, or anybody involved in moving process liquid from tank to tank while following detailed safety guidelines. While experience may be helpful, it requires no prior knowledge and highlights a person’s ability to learn, adapt, and follow detailed safety protocols. No off-the-shelf assessment can match the FUEL Assessment’s ability to ensure that applicants have what it takes to be successful in their safety-oriented roles.Process Flow Management: Evaluates how applicants manage intricate process flows, operate pumps, and control valves efficiently.Adaptability and Learning: Assesses candidates' ability to quickly grasp new information and adapt to evolving procedures.Risk Mitigation: Identifies candidates' capacity to minimize negative outcomes and respond effectively to emergencies.Composure Under Stress: Measures how candidates maintain composure and make sound decisions during high-stress situations.Unveiling the Future of HiringThis simulation exercise customizes scenarios based on job-specific success factors, optimizing its effectiveness in evaluating candidates. Participants follow operating procedures, prioritize safety, and manage arising issues, offering a realistic job preview. This approach allows employers to quickly identify the candidates who are most likely to be successful on the job, ensuring better hiring outcomes and job performance.The Power of FUEL ResultsThe FUEL Assessment enables hiring teams to see which candidates are most likely to succeed on the job, acting as a practical job preview. This reduces training costs, safety risks, and turnover while improving overall operational efficiency. The assessment results can serve as a standalone predictor or be seamlessly integrated into existing hiring processes via the HireScore Talent Portal. For streamlined applicant management, the FUEL Assessment also integrates with Enterprise HR information systems, allowing automation of the recruitment workflow.The Fuel Assessment was designed by a team of industry-leading job experts to make sure the scenarios were a reflection of real-world situations. The design team included the direct involvement of our CEO, Spencer Stang, our lead industrial and organizational psychologist, Scott Birkeland, and Andrew Hogan, our lead job simulation developer. As Dr. Stang notes,“We are proud of the work the team has done to create and validate the most predictive control operator simulation on the market. The FUEL Assessment combines job knowledge, technology, and best practice assessment techniques into an easy to use online assessment. We strongly believe the FUEL Assessment is going to improve long-term safety and job performance metrics in roles where prediction by interview alone simply doesn’t cut it.”How to Access the FUEL AssessmentTo learn more about how the FUEL Assessment can revolutionize your hiring process or to request a demonstration, please visit https://www.hirescore.com/hirescore-fuel-assessment . Take the first step towards finding the perfect fit for your process-oriented roles today!Josh LaValliejosh@stangds.com+1 (920) 857-8077About HireScoreHireScore is a leading provider of innovative HR solutions, committed to helping businesses find the right talent for their unique needs. With a focus on precision, efficiency, and customization, we empower organizations to make well-informed hiring decisions, attract a larger pool of candidates, and streamline the hiring process. Our tailored solutions ensure that each step of the hiring process from job postings, applications, screenings, assessments, and candidate rankings aligns with your specific needs, leading to optimal hiring outcomes. Visit https://www.hirescore.com/ for more information.

