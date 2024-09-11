Shapiro Administration Invests $58,500 in Wildheart Ministries’ Project to Increase Affordable Housing in Harrisburg’s Allison Hill Neighborhood

The Dauphin County project is one of 186 recent statewide awards through the Neighborhood Assistance Program, which had its funding doubled to $72 million in Governor Shapiro’s bipartisan 2024-25 budget.

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Deputy Secretary Rick Vilello highlighted the Shapiro Administration’s $58,500 investment to boost affordable housing options in the Allison Hill neighborhood of Harrisburg during a tour of the future site of Wildheart Ministries’ “The Gateway” project. The project, which recently received support through the Neighborhood Assistance Program (NAP), will acquire and transform five vacant properties at 1260 Market Street into affordable housing units and commercial spaces to benefit residents.

Funding for the NAP, which provides tax credits to businesses that contribute to nonprofit organizations’ efforts to revitalize communities, was doubled in Governor Josh Shapiro’s bipartisan 2024-25 state budget from $36 million to $72 million. The increased funding is allowing DCED to accept applications for the additional $36 million through October 25, 2024. Project awards for the second round of funding are expected to be announced later this year.

“The Shapiro Administration is focused on strengthening our neighborhoods because we know that vibrant communities are essential to our growth as a Commonwealth,” said Deputy Secretary Vilello. “And this year’s doubling of the Neighborhood Assistance Program funding gives more impact to an important tool we use to accomplish that. The award we’re highlighting today will allow Wildheart Ministries to help Allison Hill residents realize the dream of home ownership while revitalizing the neighborhood.”

The Gateway project will provide nine residential units to low-to-moderate income families, with one unit reserved for individuals requiring ADA-compliance. Additionally, the project will foster economic growth by providing four commercial spaces to preserve the identity of the historic section of Market Street in Allison Hill.

“We are thrilled to have the support of the Shapiro Administration for The Gateway affordable housing development,” said Tannon Herman, Executive Director of Wildheart Ministries. “With 822 vacant or abandoned structures within Allison Hill, the depth of impact through funding provided by the NAP program in a community like ours cannot be overstated, and we look forward to sharing this opportunity with our neighbors who are looking to become homeowners. Because of the recent increase in the program funding available and the tax credit benefits for businesses that participate, I believe that we will see a dramatic shift within our neighborhoods towards stability, safety and growth.”

“As State Senator, I have been pleased to support Wildheart Ministries in their mission to promote holistic and sustainable change in south Allison Hill, a significantly blighted section of Harrisburg,” said Senator John DiSanto. I look forward to seeing the impacts from this NAP funding as Wildheart continues serving and improving the community.”

“Affordable housing is a critical need in our community, and I applaud the work that Wildheart Ministries is doing in Allison Hill. Their commitment to revitalizing neighborhoods while ensuring that families have access to safe, affordable homes is a tremendous step toward strengthening Harrisburg,” said Representative Dave Madsen. “I’m proud to support this project and the positive impact it will have on the lives of so many residents.”

The Shapiro Administration’s recently announced NAP funding will support a variety of important community projects across Pennsylvania: 30 in the central region; 20 in the Lehigh Valley region; 27 in the northeast region; 26 in the northwest region; 37 in the southeast region; and 45 in the southwest region.

The NAP has five main components: The Neighborhood Assistance Program (NAP), Special Program Priorities (SPP), the Neighborhood Partnership Program (NPP), Charitable Food Program (CFP), and the Enterprise Zone Program (EZP). More information is available on the NAP impact brochure.

For more information about the Neighborhood Assistance Program or the Department of Community and Economic Development, visit DCED website.

