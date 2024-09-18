Hagga, a Supernatural Thriller, Set to Release on September 20th

Hagga The Movie

The film brings together elements of the supernatural, advanced CGI, action, and suspense, directed by Avinash N and produced by Raj Bharadwaj.

Hagga pushes the boundaries of supernatural thrillers, blending fear with emotion. It’s a story that resonates deeply, with stunning visuals and powerful performances to captivate audiences.” — Raj Bharadwaj

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, September 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Story Rooted in PassionProducer Raj Bharadwaj, who also penned the story, emphasizes his personal connection to the project. "I've always been fascinated by the supernatural," said Bharadwaj. "This story has been with me for a long time, and it represents my passion for storytelling, evoking emotion, suspense, and a narrative that goes beyond traditional horror."Bharadwaj's involvement ensured the film balanced supernatural elements with emotional depth, exploring themes of survival, courage, and retribution.Plot OverviewHagga follows the journey of Ram, a villager (played by debut actor Venu), and journalist Ritika (Harshika Poonacha) as they investigate a series of strange events in a haunted village. As they delve deeper, they encounter forces beyond their understanding, combining human emotion with supernatural terror.Advanced Visuals and CGIThe film’s visual effects, overseen by Director of Photography Cinetech Suri, aim to enhance the narrative with realistic supernatural elements. The CGI work in Hagga is a significant aspect of the production, setting a new standard for visual storytelling in Kannada cinema."Our goal was to create a haunting and immersive experience," said Suri.Ensemble Cast and CrewHagga features a strong ensemble, including Venu as Ram, Harshika Poonacha as Ritika, Anu Prabhakar as Savitri (a vengeful spirit), and Bhavani Prakash as Trichendeshwari, a mysterious force within the story."We assembled a cast that could bring the human and supernatural dimensions to life," Bharadwaj noted.International AppealWith its universal themes and high production standards, Hagga is set to appeal to a global audience. International screenings are planned in key markets such as the U.S., Europe, Australia, and the Middle East.Music and SoundtrackThe film’s score, composed by Mathews Manu, supports the tension and emotion of the storyline, complementing its visual elements.Release DetailsHagga will premiere on September 20th, 2024, with special screenings in Bengaluru and other international cities. Tickets are available on BookMyShow.About the FilmHagga is a Kannada-language supernatural thriller directed by Avinash N, produced by Raj Bharadwaj, and featuring Venu, Harshika Poonacha, Anu Prabhakar, and Bhavani Prakash.

HAGGA Kannada Movie Trailer | Anu Prabhakar | Venu | Harshika | Tabla Nani | Avinash N | VCC

