Iowa Supreme Court to Hear Oral Arguments in Harlan

On Tuesday, September 24, the Iowa Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in Harlan, Iowa. The proceedings will take place in the Harlan High School auditorium, 2102 Durant Street. The oral arguments are open to the public and will begin at 7 p.m.

The court will hear attorneys argue in the following case:

Todd P. Halbur v. Stephen Larson, Administrator of the Alcoholic Beverages Division, in his Official Capacity, case number 22-2021 from Polk County,

Case summary: The Administrator of the Alcoholic Beverages Division appeals following a jury verdict of $1 million on a whistleblower claim brought against him by the division’s former comptroller. The administrator contends the district court erred by not dismissing the claim on grounds the comptroller’s complaints were not protected disclosures under Iowa Code section 70A.28 because they were made to the administrator, his supervisor, about the administrator concerning matters within the comptroller’s normal job duties. The issue is whether the whistleblower protections of Iowa Code section 70A.28 shield an employee from termination when the employee’s complaints are made directly to the employee’s supervisor concerning decisions the supervisor has made.

Attorney briefs for Todd P. Halbur v. Stephen Larson, Administrator of the Alcoholic Beverages Division, in his Official Capacity are posted on the Iowa Judicial Branch website at https://www.iowacourts.gov/iowa-courts/supreme-court/supreme-court-oral-argument-schedule/case/22-2021.

A public reception with the supreme court justices sponsored by the Shelby County Bar Association will follow the oral arguments.

Note to Media: News media are invited to attend the oral arguments. Court rules apply regarding still cameras, video cameras, audio recording devices, and other electronic devices used during the oral arguments. Information on expanded media coverage is available on the Iowa Judicial Branch website at https://www.iowacourts.gov/newsroom/expanded-news-media-coverage/.

The Iowa Court Rules regarding cameras and other electronic devices in courtrooms are on the Iowa Legislature website at https://www.legis.iowa.gov/docs/ACO/CR/LINC/09-30-2022.chapter.25.pdf.

For More Information:

Steve Davis

Communications Director

Iowa Judicial Branch

[email protected]