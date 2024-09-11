Concluding Meeting of the 31st OSCE Economic and Environmental Forum to take place in Prague

VIENNA/PRAGUE, 11 September 2024 – The Concluding Meeting of the 31st OSCE Economic and Environmental Forum will be held from 12 to 13 September in Prague. The meeting will be opened by the Permanent Secretary of Malta’s Foreign Ministry Christopher Cutajar on behalf of the OSCE Chair-in-Office, Minister Ian Borg, and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic Jan Lipavský.

Under the theme of “Enhancing security and stability in the OSCE region through digital innovation, contributing to sustainable development and climate adaptation”, the two-day annual event will convene high-level representatives and senior officials responsible for shaping international economic and environmental policy within the OSCE region, representatives of international organizations, expert academics, business representatives and civil society.

The Forum, which marks the final closing event of a series of meetings throughout the year, will tackle specific topics such as addressing the risks to sustainable economic development in light of the digital transition, harnessing technological advancements to address the economic, environmental and social impacts of climate change, and good governance policies and frameworks for economic growth, innovation and sustainable development.

The welcoming remarks of the meeting take place on 12 September from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. CET and will be livestreamed on https://www.osce.org/live

