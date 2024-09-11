Full Closure of Bridge Over Harpeth River Scheduled

Nashville, Tenn. - The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) will be conducting a full road closure of SR 100 over the Harpeth River in Davidson County.

Crews with Bell & Associates Construction will conduct a continuous full road closure on SR 100 over the Harpeth River in both directions starting Friday, September 13 at 8 p.m. until Monday, September 16 at 5 a.m. The closure is needed to repair the bridge. Detour signage will be in place (see route map below).

· Motorists traveling westbound will need to take Old Hickory Boulevard to Old Hillsboro Road to SR 96 to get back on SR 100.

· Motorists traveling eastbound will need to take SR 96 to Old Hillsboro Road to get back on SR 100.

All work is weather-dependent. As always, drivers are reminded to allow additional time, slow down, and move over when traveling through a work zone. The Move Over Law was passed in 2006. The penalty for violating the law in Tennessee carries the possibility of up to 30 days in jail and a maximum fine of up to $500.

Get the latest construction activity traffic updates from the TDOT SmartWay map (https://smartway.tn.gov). Travelers can also call 511 for travel information.