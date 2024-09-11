Zachary 'Zak' Green Hits Amazon Best-Seller Status with 'Influence and Impact,' Co-Authored with Chris Voss

Best Selling Author - Zachary "Zak" Green

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® is excited to announce that Zak Green, in collaboration with Chris Voss and a diverse group of professionals from around the globe, has achieved Amazon Best-Seller status with their book, "Influence and Impact." Released on August 22, 2024.

“Influence and Impact” showcases the compelling messages and profound wisdom of its diverse group of authors. Since its release, the book has made a significant impact in the literary world, achieving the #1 New Release spot in Direct Marketing and ranking on seven other New Release lists. It has also earned Amazon Best Seller status, appearing on eight best-seller lists, including Running Meetings & Presentations, Direct Marketing, and Communications Skills. With insights from Chris Voss and other leading professionals from around the globe, this collection continues to inspire and engage readers across various fields, solidifying its status as a must-read.

At the heart of Influence and Impact is Zak Green’s chapter, " Influencing with Integrity - Mastering the Art of Ethical Persuasion." Zak's journey, illustrated through his personal and professional experiences, underscores the power of integrity in achieving lasting success. Zak’s story is a compelling reminder that success isn’t just about the numbers—it’s about the relationships you build, the integrity you maintain, and the curiosity that drives you to keep learning and growing.

About Zak Green:

Zak Green was born and raised in New York City, the son of an artist mother, a clothing manufacturer father, a psychoanalyst stepfather, and a clinical social worker stepmother. He graduated from Cornell University, where he studied economics and psychology. Zak's early career included stints as a paralegal at a prominent law firm and a marketing associate for a major record label. During this time, he indulged his love of classic rock by playing the drums to his favorite songs.

A pivotal career move came shortly after college when a friend helped him land a job at Lehman Brothers. This role provided Zak with his first taste of Wall Street, exposing him to a fast-paced, demanding environment and offering invaluable lessons in handling challenging personalities. This experience laid the foundation for his future success.

Over the next two decades, Zak's keen understanding of people and their motivations propelled him through several promotions, culminating in significant global sales leadership roles across multinational firms. Most recently, he served as Global Head of Liquidity Sales for AllianceBernstein, where he achieved remarkable success, quadrupling the business in less than five years without increasing headcount. His clients have included endowments, municipalities, Sovereign Wealth Funds, and over 40% of Fortune 500 Companies ™, raising more than $150 billion in assets throughout his career.

Zak's endless curiosity about people and his ability to read and motivate them has been a constant throughout his life. As a student and teacher of influence and persuasion, he has developed a Master Class that has become essential for business leaders looking to enhance their persuasion skills. His work as a persuasion consultant has allowed him to mentor and address influence-based challenges for organizations globally. If interested, you may email him at zmgreen1020@gmail.com

Beyond his professional achievements, Zak is an early FinTech inventor, holding patents for compliance-based trading protocols aimed at leveling the investment playing field. His patented "Systems and Methods for Controlling Portfolios" (Pat. #s 8,095,446 and 8,660,928) seeks to democratize investing by revolutionizing how investors safeguard and rebalance roughly $65T across Fund/ETF investments globally.

Zak resides in New York City and Southampton with his wife and their two children.

